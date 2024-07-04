Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Bear Season 3.

FX's hit series The Bear is known for having an outstanding cast of characters. Even though, technically, Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) is the main character, many of the most interesting scenes in the past three seasons have featured the key members of his team. Everyone is there to support Carmy's dream of opening a successful fine dining establishment, and Season 3 (which just dropped last week), showcases Carmy and his crew as they toil away to make The Bear actually prosper. As much as the focus is on Carmy, several characters steal the show every time they appear on-screen.

Since Season 1, Neil Fak (played by real-life chef Matty Matheson) has displayed his enormous heart and brought tons of laughs. He started off as a mechanic who helped Carmy do repairs at The Original Beef of Chicagoland, and worked in Season 2 to get The Bear ready for its opening. Now, in Season 3, Neil is trying to prove that he can take on more responsibility in the restaurant and even attempts to work as a server (although not very successfully). No matter what, because of his warm, goofy personality, everyone still loves having him around. The laughs have also now been doubled with the regular appearances of Neil's brother, Ted (Ricky Staffieri), in Season 3. Although Ted first popped up in the "Fishes" episode in Season 2, he's now become a constant at the restaurant with his brother. This season features their nonstop teasing and endless shenanigans (and a cameo by another Fak brother), which makes it clear that the Faks need a spin-off, and pronto.

A Faks Spin-Off Would Provide More Humor Than 'The Bear'

There has been a lot of debate about whether The Bear should still be considered a comedy. The increasingly heavy subject matter tends to make viewers lean towards the opinion that the series is actually more of a drama with some comedic elements, rather than a traditional comedy. At this point, the majority of the show's humor comes from the scenes that include the Fak brothers. Their hilarious banter and silliness provide a more light-hearted vibe that is desperately needed from the series (especially as Carmy's mental health continues to take a nosedive). If FX decides to create a spin-off for the Faks, it could supply even more humor as well as a fun tone that is currently missing from the overall show.

At this point, the Faks don't get nearly enough screentime in each episode. They show up in a few scenes and have ridiculous (but still funny!) arguments, and then the action goes back to whatever the other main characters are experiencing. It would be such a blast to have an entire series dedicated to their antics, where viewers get to really explore these characters and even go on some adventures with the Fak brothers. Without the heaviness and serious qualities of The Bear, a spin-off could delight in what makes the Faks so much fun to watch: their unique flightiness and dopey sweetness. Besides being eternally funny, the brothers have the biggest hearts and act as everyone else's cheerleaders. They even cheer up Carmy's mom in Episode 8 ("Ice Chips"), highlighting the fact that even the mercurial Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis) can't help but love the Faks.

We Need To Meet More of the Faks

Every time viewers get to learn more about the Fak family, even if it's just a tidbit, it's an exciting thing. But really digging into more about this family would be so much fun. For example, there is some major beef happening between their sister, Francie, and Carmy's sister, Natalie (Abby Elliott), but this is only hinted at, and no one really knows what's behind it. The spin-off could dive into all of these wild rivalries and feuds (all in the pursuit of even more laughs). And it's not just the siblings (viewers don't even know the final tally there) that could be interesting to explore further. There are tons of possibilities for storylines when it comes to the elder Faks too; Neil Sr., or "Big Neil," has been mentioned, but not introduced as a character yet. As kooky as the Fak brothers are, there's no telling what their father would be like.

The most exciting aspect of the spin-off (besides bringing more laughs to The Bear universe) is the opportunity to cast way more celebrities in the roles of the other Faks. In Episode 5 of Season 3, John Cena drops in as another Fak brother, Sammy, who is so furious that Ted took his SD cards without permission that he "haunts" him, which leads to several absurd but entertaining moments. This cameo proves that a Fak spin-off could bring in many other actors to populate the series, with hilarious results. Plus, since the Berzattos previously joked in "Fishes" about there being a lot of Faks, a running gag on the spin-off could be just how ludicrously big the family is. New members of the family could be introduced every few episodes for maximum laughs. And since the Berzattos are so closely linked to the Faks, any members of The Bear's cast could pop up in future episodes to create true crossover events.

A spin-off featuring the Faks would offer viewers all the best parts of The Bear's lighter side: plenty of humor, silly playfulness, and a cast that is every bit as funny as they are talented. Although Matheson started out as a professional chef, he's proved his acting chops over the last three seasons of The Bear and could easily lead a show on his own (especially if it capitalizes on his impeccable comedic timing). Even if The Bear creator Christopher Storer didn't want to commit to a brand-new show, hopefully, he'll see that much more of the Faks is needed in everyone's lives. Whether it's a spin-off or just more scenes with Neil and Ted (and their many siblings) in the original series, these lovable characters need the spotlight. Continuing to not have enough of them would make viewers think they're being "haunted."

