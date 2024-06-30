Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Bear and mentions of suicide.

The Big Picture Jon Bernthal's Mikey Berzatto is The Bear's most important character, even though he appears once per season.

Mikey evolves throughout his appearances, with Season 1 presenting him through others' perspectives before Seasons 2 and 3 show his personal nuance.

Despite Bernthal's limited screentime, his performance makes Mikey a vulnerable, compelling, and authentic character.

Exquisitely plated recipes, dysfunctional squabbling, a pressure cooker's high intensity, and those equally anxiety-inducing long takes: these are merely some of the hallmarks responsible for The Bear's status as must-see television. As FX's award-winning dramedy closes its kitchen doors on Season 3, it's become even clearer that this series' heart isn't a primary cast member. That isn't to say that The Bear's series regulars are replaceable; anything but. It only means the most important character appears once per season. Without Mikey Berzatto (Jon Bernthal), The Bear simply wouldn't exist.

On one hand, claiming as much seems obvious. A story rooted in grief and generational trauma, Mikey taking his own life is The Bear's inciting incident. Nothing except this calamitous moment would have uprooted professionally trained chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) from New York City back to his Chicago hometown. Beyond narrative impetus, however, Mikey's loss spurs Carmy's desperate need to guarantee his restaurant's success — regardless of how much that demand compromises his emotional stability. It would be easy for The Bear to over-rely on Mikey's memory, especially with a performer as unfailingly riveting as Bernthal on deck. Creator Christopher Storer takes a subtler approach, limiting Mikey’s inclusion to pointed moments for pointed reasons — complete with consequences that evidence Mikey's impact and reflect the scope of Storer's story.

Mikey Is Mostly Absent From ‘The Bear’ Season 1

Mikey's onscreen footprint increases from season to season, yet each of The Bear's installments organically incorporates him while illustrating a new side of the character. At first, Season 1 restrains Mikey's visual presence to flashes: a phrase, a side profile. He haunts The Bear, a constant shadow triggered whenever something (a hat, a room, a flavor) triggers Carmy's memory and the resulting paralyzing trauma said recollections induce — which is how grief works. Mikey amounts to a specter for audiences, almost more of an emotion than an individual; he represents the irreplaceable hole loved ones leave when they pass in tandem with the cataclysmic grief, disorientation, and intrusive thoughts that pierce our exposed hearts.

Far too often, the media over-sensationalizes and oversimplifies the topic of suicide, an approach both irresponsible and tactless. The Bear doesn't exploit Mikey's death by suicide because it never gives one easily digestible "reason." Neither does the series present it as a mystery to solve, or further insights into his character as some "gotcha" moment. When The Bear provides additional context, it advances Mikey into a fully-rounded character instead of an insubstantial catalyst.

‘The Bear’ Season 1 Shows Mikey Through Carmy’s Perspective

Before those developments, Season 1 shows Mikey only through Carmy's idolizing perspective and secondhand accounts. Everyone, including The Beef staff, perceived him as larger than life. A charismatic showman with a foul mouth and an eye-crinkling guffaw, he was the type of person everyone considered their best friend. Even his first lasting appearance, a flashback with the Berzatto siblings and Mikey's best friend Ritchie Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), presents Mikey in presumably his best element: cooking while regaling a group. Those who walked through The Beef's doors – many of them the overlooked working class — felt welcomed and valued. Mikey elevated a hole-in-the-wall establishment into a home for broken people who just needed human connection, a smile, and good food. He turned the backroom into the (mostly) healthy family he never had — without revealing his severe financial debts or his unhealthy dependence on painkillers.

If Mikey opens as the series' catalyst, Season 1 closes the loop by reserving him for the finale's concluding shot. Carmy, wounded from the years that Mikey ghosted him, learns that his older brother left him a spaghetti recipe and a final encouraging, loving note — not to mention thousands of dollars hidden in tomato sauce cans. Emboldened, Carmy decides to transform The Beef into the masterpiece he and Mikey always dreamed about achieving together. As The Beef's staff laugh over a family spaghetti meal, Carmy visualizes meeting his brother's eyes from across the room. The already smiling Mikey, preserved as such in Carmy's memory, unleashes a broader grin: mischievous, genuine, and achingly bittersweet. The shared glance proves that Mikey's love for Carmy was unwavering and inarguable — which goes double for his blessing about The Beef's future.

Mikey Is Multifaceted and Vulnerable in ‘The Bear’ Season 2

That's Mikey's general outline. His most affecting and longest integration to date, set during the sophomore season's sixth episode, expands him past filters and limitations by rewinding to a particularly traumatic holiday dinner. Doing so sheds an intimate yet eagle-eyed light on Mikey's manifold familial relationships, their dysfunctional cycles, and the wider implications of the Berzattos' history with alcohol dependence, emotional abuse, and inherited mental health complications. It's important for The Bear to maximize Mikey's limited time. Any recurring guest spots necessitate his development; doing less insults the series' relatability and the subjects it tackles.

Initially as boisterous as ever, throughout Episode 6, Mikey unravels into his most multifaceted and vulnerable: secretly crying outside a pantry, co-escalating an antagonistic brawl, and screaming in terror for his mother. Before Mikey opens his present from Carmy, he half-pleads with Carmy to tell him "anything" about his time in Copenhagen. Even if he doesn't understand why his little brother loves this highfalutin life, Mikey gives Carmy the gift of unconditional pride and support. That gentleness prevails when Mikey opens Carmy's gift, a design plan for their long-envisioned restaurant. As soon as Carmy leaves, Mikey crumbles into barely suppressed, gut-wrenching sobs — the kind that hurt. He slaps his face in recrimination and to force his happy mask back into place.

The Bear progresses from hearing about Mikey's anguish to bearing witness. Trembling like a leaf in a storm, staring ahead with frightened self-contempt, viewers can assume that Mikey suspects, or knows, The Beef's failure is imminent. He's spiraling down alongside it, shouldering the blame in ways both warranted and self-destructive. His hopeless (to him, and preventable) shame, his inability to fulfill his obligations or his family's hopes, falls like an oppressive shroud. We can also elucidate that Mikey estranged himself from Carmy to protect his little brother from the repercussions of his mistakes. And like many individuals with mental health conditions, Mikey stifles his pain behind a facade. Often, the people who hurt the most conceal their truth the "best." As proven by his venomous fury at the dinner table, without a healthy outlet for his distress, Mikey erupts once certain stressors provoke a volcanic breaking point.

'The Bear' Season 3 Shows Another Side of Mikey

Season 3's "Napkins" — once again the sixth episode! — tightens and differentiates its focus on Mikey by fleshing out his positive impact on Tina Marrero (Liza Colón-Zayas). Until now, The Bear hasn't shown the intimacy Mikey shared with his staff. One empathetic act — Mikey reaching out to Tina, a stranger crying in his restaurant — and the 10-minute conversation that ensues clarifies why Mikey earned the loyalty of The Beef's staff. Ten minutes amounts to an eternity in the food industry. Mikey takes the time to listen. He cares. Two struggling humans bond as they empty their hearts in an emotional purging. Yes, life is hard. We are never not exhausted. But as Tina realizes, one optimistic counterweight can slice through the clouds.

On Mikey's side, their discussion re-appraises his ownership of The Beef. It's the family business, but he believes that "someone like me" isn't allowed to achieve their dreams; if that ship existed, it passed in the night. Like all of us, Mikey does the best he can with the hand life dealt him. If he nurtures aspirations otherwise, he doesn't reveal them. Perhaps as a result, or because of his values (or both), Mikey recognizes The Beef's communal value and a member of that community who's in pain. Offering Tina a job is the exact lifeline she needs.

Jon Bernthal’s Performance in ‘The Bear’ Is Vulnerable and Authentic

Preserving Mikey for one episode per season lets Bernthal build an arresting and fully-formed performance. It's a trickier role than one might think; Bernthal manages those mosaic demands with grace and a thorough command over his emotive choices that never feels stale or premeditated. From his breakthrough role in The Walking Dead to The Punisher's mainstream success and each illuminating project in between, Bernthal grounds his characters with a visceral authenticity and distinctive passion that's recognizable but not predictable.

That naturalistic approach slots him right into The Bear's raw world and separates Bernthal from the series' increasing tendency toward intrusive or distracting stunt casting. Bernthal matches the emotions other characters generate and magnifies them, evidencing the hole in the world Mikey's loss has left. The eldest and least seen Berzatto child is wounded and magnetic, the life of the party and unmoored in private. Viewers of The Bear spend less than an hour with him, and he feels as formed and familiar as a friend at the neighborhood barbecue. Until whatever Season 4 brings, we understand all the story needs us to about The Bear's most impactful character.

