Even though she only appears briefly, Olivia Colman's role as Chef Terry in The Bear stands out as one of the most heartwarming inclusions in the series. In a drama where chefs scream like drill sergeants and kitchens function at the breakneck pace of unforgiving boot camps, Colman's portrayal balances The Bear's stressful environment with a warm friendliness that makes her contribution feel entirely unique. First appearing in Season 2, Episode 7, "Forks," as the head chef of a world-class restaurant where Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) briefly stages as training for his role at Carmy's (Jeremy Allan White) new restaurant, Chef Terry steals the show with her down-to-earth personality and commanding presence. Chef Terry's impact shouldn't be surprising, however, as the character is actually inspired by the real lives of famous female chefs.

‘The Bear’ Based Olivia Colman’s Character on Two Real-Life Culinary Icons

In an interview with Time, The Bear creator Christopher Storer revealed the pair of culinary masters that inspired Colman's character: Alice Waters and Marcella Hazan. Just like how Coleman's Chef Terry runs her kitchen with more grace than The Bear's more unforgiving chefs, such as the New York chef (Joel McHale) who traumatizes Carmy, Storer was drawn to these women because of their unique approach to their male-dominated profession. According to Storer, Waters and Hazan were able to leave lasting imprints on the culinary world because they carried themselves with "a different demeanor, a different sort of elegance," than their contemporaries. Not only did this more refined strength allow the women to break the glass ceiling on fine dining, but both were also able to achieve major culinary accomplishments in their own way as well.

Much in the style of Julia Child, Hazan became known as a culinary legend from her best-selling Italian cookbooks, the most famous of which, The Classic Italian Cook Book, was first released in 1973. Subsequent installments saw Hazan become so popular that Bloomingdale's displayed her food in a custom boutique inside its New York location, and the HarperCollins publishing company gave Hazan a six-figure advance for her book released in 1997, Marcella Cucina. A self-made woman who both learned to cook later in her young adult life and fought to honor the simplicity of traditional Italian recipes, Hazan's legacy represents the initiative and craft on display throughout Storer's hit series, as well as The Bear's focus on how hard, persistent work can pay dividends for artists in the end.

As for Alice Waters, her own contributions to the food world are even more astonishing. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1967, Waters developed a love for unprocessed foods during a year abroad in France, and when she returned to the U.S., Waters set about bringing new purpose to customers' palates. She opened her own restaurant, Chez Panisse, in Berkeley in 1971, introducing diners to foods from local producers decades before it became popular to offer organic alternatives to popular dishes. Chez Panisse later went on to earn a Michelin Star, mirroring the main goal of The Bear's Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) while also showcasing an incredibly successful, woman-owned business at the end of the twentieth century.

'The Bear's Chef Terry Blends the Best of Both Her Real-World Inspirations

In both cases, Hazan and Waters turned their love of cooking into successful entrepreneurial ventures that made a meaningful impact on the way people eat, and the most impressive elements of their personalities translate directly into the depiction of Colman's Chef Terry in Season 2 of The Bear. Hazan's hands-on, practical outlook manifests in the way Colman's character appreciates the most mundane aspects of her job, peeling mushrooms with Richie even though she is responsible for one of the most coveted restaurants in the series. At the same time, Chef Terry also shares Waters' business acumen and initiative for starting her own restaurant from scratch, demonstrating how Colman's character represents the best of both her influences' abilities.

Like Waters, Colman's Chef Terry is able to endure periods of financial difficulty in order to realize a unique vision for her cooking. In the show, The Bear's Chef Terry describes how her first restaurant failed because she overextended herself, thrusting her into a period of personal uncertainty reminiscent of Waters' own career when Chez Panisse first opened. Far from the iconic location it is today, the restaurant took years to turn a profit, and just like how Colman's character reveals she needed money from her mother to stay in business, Alice Waters's dream only survived because of loans from friends.

Likewise, Terry's rigid discipline in starting each day with a simple task calls back to Hazan's dogged work ethic, as the woman maintained a consistent routine even throughout the last decade of her life. When mixed with Waters' own ability to create a world-class restaurant with a lack of funds and inexperienced staff, the character's persistence, dedication, and innovation can be traced back to The Bear's real-world inspirations. Like ingredients in a culinary recipe for success, each woman provides both the backstory and heart of Colman's portrayal, combining each of the artist's strongest traits to create a fictional product of their quiet strength.

The Real-Life Women Behind 'The Bear's Chef Terry Also Inspired Real-World Change

Aside from how these women built empires in their own lives, however, both real-life inspirations for Colman's character in The Bear also worked hard to help others chase similar dreams. Hazan taught weekly classes out of her apartment in Manhattan at the start of her career, fighting to get her students to open up to new ingredients like raw squid, while Waters began several food-centered activist missions as soon as Chez Panisse became financially viable. She even founded the Chez Panisse Foundation in 1996, an organization that secured funding for student programs that teach about responsible agriculture. In The Bear, both these women's love for giving back manifests in how Chef Terry supports young talent herself.

Colman's character hires up-and-coming chefs like Carmy and Will Poulter's Luca, but her most considerate act is the support she gives to Richie when Chicago's most irascible cousin feels lost. As a highly decorated professional in a show that often features the intense pressures of working in a fast-paced environment, it would have made sense for Chef Terry to be just as hard on Richie as McHale's character was on Carmy, but Storer's inspirations give the character a more pleasant, complimentary introduction instead. Terry's positive response to Richie's week at the restaurant gives him the confidence to seek a new lease on life, giving one of the show's most combative characters his opportunity to shine as a leader in The Bear's Season 2 finale.

As a mix of Waters's ingenuity and Hazan's generosity, Colman's portrayal of Chef Terry in The Bear therefore emphasizes the best qualities of the character's real-life counterparts. Like Waters, Chef Terry worked hard to start her own restaurant, and like Hazan, Chef Terry runs that restaurant with a practical air of hard-won knowledge and subtle self-assurance. Colman's performance honors creator Christopher Storer's influences, paying respect to women's achievement in the food industry while simultaneously offering a moment of human connection in the middle of the show's relentless grind. With Carmy's restaurant getting off the ground and The Bear's stakes never feeling so high, here's to hoping the main staff can learn from Chef Terry's inspiration before the next season.

All three seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

