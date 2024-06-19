The Big Picture The Bear Season 3 premiering June 27 on Hulu and Disney+ features fan-favorite characters Carmy and Sydney in the chaotic kitchen.

The highly acclaimed show has earned 10 Emmys and near perfect ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, captivating audiences with its strong ensemble cast.

Facing tough competition this summer, The Bear will battle favorites like House of the Dragon and The Acolyte for viewership on Hulu and Disney+.

Suit up, Chef, it's almost time to venture back to Chicago to visit what is perhaps the most chaotic kitchen in the world. The official Disney+ UK Instagram page released a new poster for The Bear Season 3 showcasing Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) standing in the entrance to the kitchen with the rest of the crew behind them. The highly anticipated third season of The Bear is set to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on June 27, and prestige TV fans everywhere are eager to see how the series follows up on its success after winning 10 Emmys in 2023.

The Bear is one of the highest rated shows to release in the last few years, landing at a near perfect 99% score from critics and a 93% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The series has garnered universal acclaim for its brilliant performances from a strong ensemble cast led by White and Edebiri, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jon Bernthal, and Oliver Platt also receiving praise. Amid an era where TV shows often take years to release multiple seasons, it's refreshing to see The Bear ready to premiere its third season on Hulu and Disney+ almost exactly two years after the first season premiered in 2022.

‘The Bear’ Has a Lot of TV To Contend With This Summer

Image via Disney+ UK

After two highly successful and beloved seasons, The Bear is guaranteed to draw outstanding viewership numbers, but it does have some hefty competition in what is a stacked summer of television. The Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon recently debuted its first episode of Season 2 this past Sunday, with seven more episodes dropping until the finale on August 4.

The Bear will also be battling on its own platform with The Acolyte, the latest Star Wars Disney+ series which is set 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace and follows all-new characters. We also can't forget about The Boys, Prime Video's hit superhero show which will air its fourth episode in an eight-episode season this week, and will run until the season finale on July 18. While box office numbers at movie theaters this summer have been up and down, fans who enjoy at-home entertainment can rest easy knowing there's plenty of great television for those of all tastes.

All episodes of The Bear Season 3 premiere on June 27. Check out the new poster above and stream the first two seasons of The Bear on Hulu and Disney+.

