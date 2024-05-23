The Big Picture The Bear Season 3 premieres June 27, with a new poster featuring a blue bear head and sparks.

The show has won 10 Emmys, stars like Jeremy Allen White, and Ayo Edebiri, who has a growing fanbase.

White starred in The Iron Claw with Zac Efron and will star in a Bruce Springsteen biopic. Tune in on Hulu.

With just over a month until the premiere of FX's award-winning series, it's time for fans to get on their feet. The art team behind promotion for The Bear Season 3 has been in the kitchen cooking up a new poster that shows a logo in the form of a blue bear head with bright blue sparks falling from the side. It was just a few weeks ago that FX announced The Bear Season 3 release date, and also revealed a new sneak peek in the process. Similar to the past two seasons, Season 3 will follow a binge-release model, and drop all 10 episodes at once on June 27.

Since its premiere less than two years ago, in June 2022, the first two seasons of The Bear have garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences, currently sitting at a near-perfect 99% rating from reviewers and an impressive 93% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The series won 10 Emmys at the recent Television Academy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Directing, Writing, Sound Mixing, and Sound Editing. Stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri also took home Emmy Awards for their performances in the series, which has since shined a brighter light on their already-blossoming stardom and elevated their careers to new heights.

What Else Does ‘The Bear’ Cast Have Going On?

Image via FX

White, who plays the lead role of Carmy in The Bear, first made a name for himself playing Lip Gallagher on Shameless, but he's parlayed the success and notoriety he's accrued with his performance in The Bear into several large roles. Just recently, he portrayed the legendary wrestler Kerry Von Erich alongside Zac Efron in The Iron Claw, and he's also set to star opposite Succession lead Jeremy Strong in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic.

Edebiri has also cultivated an impressive fanbase thanks largely to her performance in The Bear, and will also make her directorial debut in an episode of Season 3. Outside The Bear, she also starred in the animated hit Across the Spider-Verse and other, smaller films such as Theater Camp and Bottoms in 2023. Moss-Bachrach, aka Richie, will play The Thing alongside Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby in The Fantastic Four, which is currently slated to release on July 25, 2025.

The Bear Season 3 premieres on June 27. Check out the new poster above and stream the first two seasons of The Bear on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU