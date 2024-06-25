Soon after its debut, The Bear was heralded as a masterpiece both publicly and critically. The writing was already on the wall for The Bear to become one of the 21st century's greatest shows, with the breathless brilliance of each gut punch of an episode marked with the brush strokes of genius. Despite not following the normal FX formula, the show still became a massive ratings hit, with Season 2 becoming FX's most-watched show on Hulu before it was knocked from its perch by the samurai series Shōgun. Nevertheless, The Bear has already sunk its claws into the annuls of modern television history, promising to only get hungrier for perfection, much like its central characters.

With the announcement of a third outing coming as a surprise to nobody, the countdown was on for the next installment as soon as the credits rolled on Season 2's rollercoaster finale. With questions desperate to be answered, although we can rest assured that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) made it out of that freezer, the need for more has been constant, with the slow release of marketing material only heightening the hype. With all that in mind, and with the third season now closer than ever, here is a look at exactly how you can stream The Bear Season 3.

When Does 'The Bear' Season 3 Come Out?

Officially, Season 3 of The Bear will premiere on June 26, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Where Can You Stream 'The Bear' Season 3?

As is customary for the show, The Bear's third outing will be available to stream on Hulu, joining the incredible list of other content currently on the platform. Season 3 will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, the same amount as Season 2 and an increase of two episodes on Season 1. You can watch the previous 18 episodes of the show right now on Hulu.

Can You Watch 'The Bear' Season 3 Without Hulu?

If you're a US fan of The Bear, Hulu is sadly the only place you can catch the stress-inducing third season of The Bear. For lovers of the series across the pond in the UK, The Bear Season 3 will premiere on Disney+.

For those who do not yet have a Hulu subscription and can't miss out on The Bear's promising third outing, Hulu is available for $7.99 per month (or $79.99 per year) on an ad-based plan or $17.99 per month on an ad-free plan. Alternatively, students can get Hulu, with ads, for just $1.99 per month. Check out the link below for more details on Hulu's pricing structure:

Watch 'The Bear' Season 3 Trailer

It's frankly remarkable to see just how far The Bear has come since Season 1. Showcasing the new, shinier, and more ambitious restaurant in the hands of the ever-so-driven Carmy, The Bear Season 3 trailer has the atmosphere of a biting thriller wrapped up in the shell of a pioneering series about the heights of modern cuisine. Sprinkled with a dusting of the show's beloved brand of comedy, the trailer sees Carmy laying down the non-negotiables for the team with the restaurant's full opening on the horizon. The realities of running a restaurant in a post-COVID climate are set to hit the gang at full speed, with the desperate desire to provide the best food in the world likely to hamper the equally desperate desire to stay financially afloat.

The trailer also gives fans their first taste of the return of Carmy and Claire (Molly Gordon), with their doomed romance in Season 2 ready to be explored further as the disappointment of those around him makes Carmy rethink his decision. With intricate developments ahead for the rest of the cast too, this trailer is enough to make any lover of The Bear squirm in anticipation, ready to have their blood pressure raised as high as the hairs on the back of their neck once again.

What is the Episode Schedule For 'The Bear' Season 3?

Remarkably, unlike many other hit shows that prefer to keep such information under wraps, synopses and typically one-word episode titles for every upcoming outing have been released, giving fans a small taste of what's to come, no matter how cryptic the clues may be. To get a glimpse at what lies in store for Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and co, here is a breakdown of the Season 3 episode schedule.