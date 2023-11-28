The Big Picture Season 3 of The Bear will begin filming in either late February or early March, bringing back fan-favorite characters Carmy, Richie, and Sydney.

The new season will pick up after Carmy finds himself trapped in a walk-in refrigerator and must confront the consequences of his personal and professional life.

The Bear has gained critical acclaim and has been a career-booster for its cast, especially Ayo Edebiri, who is expanding her filmography with other projects like Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts.

The return of The Bear is now a step closer as the series has finally set a date for when Season 3 will begin filming. Deadline has revealed that the next season of the acclaimed series will start filming either in the final weeks of February or the first weeks of March. Jeremy Allen White (Carmy), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie), and Ayo Edebiri (Sydney) will return once more when the cameras start rolling.

The third season of The Bear will pick up right after a series of unfortunate events, with Carmy finding himself trapped inside a walk-in refrigerator. Tragically, while he was stuck inside, Carmy began ranting about the state of his life, mentioning how his relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon) has taken his attention away from his job. His partner hears what he said through the refrigerator door, prompting her to leave in tears. The chef will have a lot of explaining to do when he eventually returns to the small screen.

The Bear has gathered lots of praise ever since it premiered in 2022, and it currently holds six nominations for the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony. The show has also served as a career-boosting platform for its main cast, but no one has enjoyed the year like Edebiri has. Besides delivering one of the most powerful performances in The Bear, the actress was also seen in Bottoms and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Edebiri is also scheduled to star in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, as she continues to diversify her filmography.

More Guest Stars Will Likely Join 'The Bear'

Besides being known for its intense plots and passionate characters, The Bear has managed to assemble an impressive collection of guest stars for the story it tells. Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Poulter, Olivia Colman, and Bob Odenkirk are some of the names that have joined the list of performers who briefly appear in the acclaimed drama. Additionally, the supporting roles established for the backstory of the characters also have their fair share of recognizable names, with Jon Bernthal playing Carmy's brother. No guest stars have been announced for the third season of the series yet, but if the first two installments are to be believed, there will be several exciting guest appearances once The Bear returns to television.

The first two seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

The Bear

A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family. Release Date June 23, 2023 Cast Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Comedy Rating TV-MA Seasons 3 Creator Christopher Storer

