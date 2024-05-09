The Big Picture Season 3 of The Bear premieres on June 27.

A new video gives fans a glimpse into Carmy's chaotic world.

Jeremy Allen White leads the cast as Carmy, a chef struggling to take over his family's sandwich shop in Chicago.

The Bear fans, heads up, we finally have a release date for the chaos inducing Season 3! Actor Jeremy Allen White shared on his Instagram account a short video that takes a very disheveled Carmy Berzatto back to the kitchen and also gives us a peak at Chicago landscape, while also revealing that the new season will premiere on June 27. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what unfolds next after the sizzling finale of the second season.

After the first two seasons got a lot of critical acclaim and as much fanfare the series was quietly renewed for a Season 4, which is in production back-to-back with the third season. The season has been in production for a long time with teases of many familiar faces on set making rounds on the internet. The story for Season 3 will pick up right after the stressful opening night of The Bear, which saw Richie and Sydney taking control after Carmy got locked in the freezer.

What’s ‘The Bear’ Cooking For Season 3?

The Bear is universally loved for its kitchen chaos, broken characters, and their will to keep cooking the best for their customers. Over the course of two seasons, we have seen significant kitchen drama, family drama and the opening of the restaurant of Carmy’s dreams. A sneak peek of the series was given during Disney’s investor’s meet that saw Carmy stressing over a famous critic coming to the restaurant. It’ll be fascinating to see how Carmy, Sydney and Richie will handle this season after all they have been through. You can also expect some bad news coming the crew’s way as seen in set images.

Ayo Edebiri will also make her directorial debut this season as she helms an episode. Fans would also want to know the next turn in Carmy and Claire’s love story and we can sense it’ll be a heart breaker. Some familiar faces will make a return like Will Poulter who was seen on the sets. Furthermore, the first two seasons of The Bear have been critically acclaimed for their performances, direction, production value, and examination of the hotel industry and fans can expect to see the same in the upcoming season which will take unexpected turns.The series brings back Allen White as Carmen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Cousin Richie, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Natalie, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, and Edebiri as Sydney.

The Bear will return to the kitchen on June 27. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and stream past seasons on Hulu in the U.S.

