The Big Picture Season 3 of The Bear returns in June 2024, continuing the success of the acclaimed dramedy series.

Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of The Bear on Hulu, with the show now streaming in the U.S.

Filming for the highly-anticipated Season 3 is set to begin this month, following a renewal announcement in November.

Carmy is firing up the stove and preparing to return to the kitchen this summer, according to FX chairman John Landgraf. As part of his executive session at the Television Critics Association's 2024 Winter Press Tour on Friday, he revealed that Season 3 of The Bear would be back in business in June, putting the series right in line with its first two releases. Filming is expected to begin this month after a renewal came for the highly-acclaimed dramedy back in November, with Landgraf also announcing that the season would be releasing all episodes at once.

The Bear will have a tough act to follow when it returns to Hulu. The series follows the trials and tribulations of The Beef, a sandwich shop inherited by the award-winning chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) after his brother Michael (Jon Bernthal) dies. He enters a chaotic kitchen where the chefs don't respect him, repairs are desperately needed, and debts are sky-high, creating a stressful environment that pushes him to his limit. Throughout it all, however, he learns to come to terms with his own pain and family drama while adjusting to the new setting and finding ways to gel with his new brigade. Season 2 took the show to new heights as Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the rest of the crew envisioned a new restaurant and navigated bureaucracy and chaotic menu planning to make it a reality.

Anticipation for a third season of Christopher Storer's hit series has hit an all-time high after a dominant Emmys performance including ten wins, tying the wildly popular Succession. Among those earning their flowers were the show's breakout trio of White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach who earned lead actor, supporting actress, and supporting actor nods respectively. Season 2 also boasted the talents of Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Edwin Lee Gibson, José Cervantes, Oliver Platt, Corey Hendrix, Richard Esteras, and Chris Witaske, along with a bevy of incredible guest stars including the aforementioned Bernthal, Bob Odenkirk, Molly Ringwald, Will Poulter, and Robert Townsend.

What to Expect From Season 3 of 'The Bear'

Close

Season 3 of The Bear should keep its key cast members in place, despite the exploding careers of White, Edebiri, and Bachrach. As for guest stars, Landgraf couldn't promise that the new episodes would match the talent on display in the previous season. "Unfortunately, I can’t," he joked at the press tour. "I was surprised as you were when the Christmas episode came through the door.” There's no certainty where the show will go plot-wise in the upcoming season, but some foreshadowing from Season 2 indicates the team will deal with increased struggles keeping the restaurant afloat in a post-pandemic economy. Meanwhile, it's likely the show will continue to explore Carmy's relationships after his doomed romance with Claire fell apart, and he broke down in the finale.

All episodes of The Bear Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Hulu in the U.S. Season 3 will arrive in June. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as the release date approaches.

The Bear

A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family. Release Date June 23, 2023 Creator Christopher Storer Cast Jeremy Allen White , Ayo Edebiri , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

Watch on Hulu