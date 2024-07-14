The Big Picture The opening of Carmy's fine dining restaurant is a major focus in Season 3 of The Bear.

Small moments symbolize deeper meanings, like Richie's fork discovery in Episode 3, "Doors."

The dropped fork in Episode 3 may signify a Michelin inspector's presence, setting up Season 4.

In the first two seasons of The Bear, everything has been building towards Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) opening his fine dining restaurant. The entire crew has been frantically pushing to get the restaurant open, and now in Season 3, their mission becomes all about making the restaurant a success. Carmy is obsessed with perfecting the menu (including changing it daily), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is trying to apply the knowledge he learned while staging at Ever into his role as an effective front-of-house manager. But the pressure on the whole team to create something truly special, and to have the restaurant actually make money, is an incredibly difficult undertaking.

In past episodes of the series, there have been small moments that actually have a much deeper meaning. An elaborate fish dish at a Christmas gathering becomes symbolic of the dysfunction present in the Berzatto family in Season 2. In the following season, Marcus (Lionel Boyce) observes a violet near his home, only for the show to later reveal that it was his late mother's favorite flower. This tiny detail signifies the grief that he's been quietly carrying along with him. But another scene in Season 3 that could point towards something significant taking place at The Bear. In Episode 3, "Doors," during the hustle and bustle of the restaurant, things slow down for a moment as Richie notices a fork on the ground and someone's purse sitting on the floor. Later on in the season, it's revealed that Richie has implemented purse stools so that customers can have an improved dining experience (and not have to set their purses on the ground). But what does the fork symbolize?

The Bear Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Release Date June 23, 2022 Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Story By Christopher Storer Writers Christopher Storer Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+ Directors Christopher Storer Showrunner Christopher Storer Expand

What Does the Fork Mean in Episode 3 of 'The Bear'?

There are a couple of theories about what the fork could mean in this particular scene. At first, it seems as though this fork is just a clue into how closely Richie is examining every detail of the dining setup at The Bear. He's so in tune that he picks up on these small issues that could indicate that he isn't doing his job to the best of his ability. There is also the possibility that the utensil is an allusion to the "Forks" episode of Season 2; when Richie was staging at Ever, he learned of the extremely high expectations that are present at these types of fine dining establishments. Cleaning and polishing every single fork points to a high level of excellence that is required for these restaurants to succeed. Plus, there's the idea that the atmosphere at Ever was always peaceful, calm, and organized. The chaos that's existing currently at The Bear could be represented in the haphazard way a fork would end up on the floor. Perhaps it's a symbol of the disarray and turmoil present in the restaurant that is preventing them from reaching perfection.

But there is one theory that could have the most significance for the series. In restaurant lore, a dropped fork on the floor is thought to be a sign that a Michelin inspector is present in the restaurant. This rumor (which popped up in Bradley Cooper's 2015 film Burnt) suggests that when an anonymous inspector comes into a fine dining restaurant, part of their evaluation is to see how finely tuned the staff is in the front-of-house. So, they place a fork on the floor to see how quickly a staff member comes over to pick it up. A fork that sits on the floor for too long could indicate that there isn't as much attention to detail as would be required from the very best of the best. In a well-oiled machine, the fork would be on the floor for mere seconds before an attentive staff member would pick it up and replace it.

Is The Bear Already Being Tested for a Michelin Star?

Close

The dropped fork could signal that even at the height of The Bear trying to figure out how to create a successful dining experience, they were actually being graded in the most important test ever (at least in Carmy's mind). This Easter egg could also set up some of the story for Season 4. Will The Bear earn that coveted Michelin star they've been working so hard for? Or will the loss of it (potentially from something as minor as a utensil on the floor) contribute to their ultimate failure? Viewers will have to wait until the next season drops before they know the answers to these important questions. But interestingly enough, the dropped fork test might just be a myth.

In a 2016 interview, Michelin Guide International Director Michael Ellis revealed, "No, they don't drop a fork or a knife on the floor," when questioned about the reality of Burnt's claims. Forbes even tried to investigate the issue further, but much of the Michelin Guide process is kept strictly under wraps. In fact, the only way the interview could be published was if Forbes kept the inspector's identity a secret. This is to protect the sanctity of the process, since inspectors need to be able to evaluate restaurants without anyone knowing who they really are (which is why Richie would have had no idea whether an inspector was truly dining there or not). But this real-life inspector claimed that the only things being evaluated during these tests are "the quality of ingredients; mastery of technique; harmony of flavors; the chef's unique signature; and consistency over time." The inspector insisted that restaurants are only being judged by "the food on the plate," not by any other aspect of the service (including the wait staff's attentiveness).

What Carmy is reaching for is very esteemed: only 10 percent of the 15,000 restaurants that are recognized in the Michelin Guide ever receive stars. Right now, there are only 2,915 restaurants in the entire world that have at least one Michelin star (and only 145 that have the maximum three stars). By setting this goal for the restaurant, could Carmy be overshooting and setting himself up to fail? Even if The Bear doesn't intend to use this scene to signify that the restaurant was currently being inspected at that time, it could just point to the team's growing paranoia over how they're being judged by everyone else in the industry. Richie could have just been laser-focused on the fork as a symbol of excellence that he's just not achieving yet. The scene is an interesting and noteworthy moment in Season 3 to watch out for, even if the next season doesn't refer back to it.

Seasons 1 through 3 of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu