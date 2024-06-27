The Big Picture Ayo Edebiri celebrates The Bear Season 3 release with behind-the-scenes photos, showcasing her directing debut.

The anticipation for Season 3 was high, but some critics found it disappointing compared to previous seasons.

Season 4 for The Bear is already in the works with episodes filming back to back with Season 3.

In a post on her Instagram account, star of The Bear, Ayo Edebiri, celebrated the arrival of Season 3 with a selection of behind-the-scenes images, each with their own story to tell. Captioned with, "season 3 of The Bear is out now on Hulu/Disney+ 🫶🏾👋🏾", the photos show a range of moments from her time on set, including Lionel Boyce admiring some cotton candy, Ebon Moss-Bachrach over the moon with his hot beverage, and Jeremy Allen White playing with an adorable puppy. To have the chance to see the best of The Bear's now iconic ensemble having fun makes for a beautifully poignant accompaniment to the whirlwind third season, one that has been waited for patiently by legions of supporters.

Perhaps the most interesting of the pictures is saved for the very end, which sees Edebiri holding up the appropriately fashioned clapperboard from her first-ever directing gig. It was announced some time ago that Edebiri would be making the move behind the camera, with the actress having directed Season 3, Episode 6, "Napkins." This is celebrated in the Instagram post, with American model and actress Kaia Jordan Gerber commenting, "hi ayo! I heard you’re getting into directing now. good luck! 💪🏼 it’s kaia by the way". The two have been friends for some time, having both appeared in the hit coming-of-age comedy Bottoms, which they followed up by getting joint tattoos.

What Do Critics and Fans Think of 'The Bear' Season 3?

The anticipation leading up to Season 3 of The Bear was higher than most other third outings, thanks in no small part to the sheer genius of Seasons 1 and 2. With the promise of Carmy, Sydney, and co facing down the barrel of a post-COVID culinary climate, the world was ready for the show to get a bit more serious about the business side of cuisine. So far, many have praised the consistent cast and intricate cinematography in Season 3, with the high levels of technical quality translating neatly from previous outings. However, the season isn't without its critics, with Collider's own Therese Lacson saying:

"Perhaps Storer's follow-up fourth season will be a redemption, turning this one into a more transitional period for the show. But, for now, The Bear Season 3 arrives undercooked and lacks the proper components that might have made it as successful as the seasons before it."

See Edebiri's sneak peek behind the scenes of The Bear Season 3 above. To watch the new release of the third outing, check out Hulu.

