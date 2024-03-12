The Big Picture Season 3 of The Bear is set for a summer 2024 release, with behind-the-scenes images hinting at a funeral scene.

Main and recurring cast members, including some new faces, are back on set, preparing for the upcoming season.

Expect more drama, romance, and critical acclaim as The Bear continues to captivate audiences, overshadowing competition like Succession.

Now that FX’s uber-popular and award-favorite series, The Bear, has set its sights on a summer of 2024 release window, we can start to look forward to first looks and behind-the-scenes images of the cast and crew back on set and cooking up greatness. In an image dropped by Just Jared a group of main characters appear to be in attendance at a funeral. Dressed in their grieving clothes, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), can be seen standing in front of a church. The tail end of the Season 2 finale saw the death of Marcus’ (Lionel Boyce) mom, so we’re presuming that the group has gathered to pay their respects to their friend’s deceased loved one.

Along with the leading trio, a handful of other main and recurring cast members were also in attendance including Boyce, Edwin Lee Gibson (UnPrisoned) as longtime line cook Ebraheim, Matty Matheson as handyman Neil, Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live) as The Beef’s co-owner Natalie aka Sugar, Corey Hendrix as food runner Gary, and Liza Colon-Zayas’ line cook Tina.

These images solidify the idea that The Bear has picked up cameras and gotten to work on the highly-anticipated third season. Just like in the show’s first two seasons, audiences can expect plenty of more ups and downs to come for Carmy and the rest of his family as they try to keep the doors open and the lights on inside their Chicago restaurant. Meanwhile, budding romances will also likely take a front seat in the next batch of episodes as love has been bubbling up in the restaurant’s kitchen and beyond. The first two seasons garnered heaps of critical acclaim, overshadowing its contenders at celebrations including the SAGs, Emmys, and Golden Globes and giving fellow family drama, HBO’s Succession, a run for its money.

Why It’s A Good Thing ‘The Bear’ Is Filming Season 3 Now

After it was given the green light to proceed with its next season at the end of last year, the creative team behind The Bear got moving at lightning speed to ensure that the cast and crew would have plenty of time to whip up a fresh story for viewers. Over the show’s insanely successful run, the cast’s careers - specifically those of Moss-Bachrach, Edebiri, and White - have been picking up full force. Needing to make some difficult decisions, Edebiri would eventually decide to back out of Marvel’s Thunderbolts due to scheduling conflicts. With this in mind, plus Moss-Bachrach’s recent casting reveal for Marvel’s Fantastic Four, the team behind The Bear needed to pick up the pace if they had hopes of dropping the third season in a timely manner.

While you wait for more information surrounding The Bear’s third season, you can stream all the episodes from the first two installments now on Hulu.

