Both Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and fans of The Bear got a big surprise at Disney’s shareholder meeting on Wednesday. A few months before Season 3 makes its debut on Hulu this summer, a new clip was shared at the meeting previewing what Christopher Storer and company are cooking up following their domination at this year's Emmys. The clip sees Neil (Matty Matheson) and Ted Fak (Ricky Staffieri) preparing something for the anxious head chef inside the restaurant's back office, only to leave Carmy speechless when he finally lays eyes on their handiwork.

Through nearly a minute of footage, both the comedy and drama of The Bear are on display as Neil and Ted excitedly try to coax Carmy into the office. When he arrives, he's met with a lineup of photos and names of every major food critic who might visit the new restaurant. The goal is to ensure everyone knows the moment such a distinguished diner has entered their establishment. For Carmy, however, the wall fills him with anxiety as the realities of running a fancy restaurant set in. He's not exactly in love with the changes the pair have made, but he thanks them for their work and even calls it a smart decision, leaving them overjoyed.

Though the story of The Bear Season 3 is being kept under wraps, it will undoubtedly revolve around Carmy picking up the pieces from where Season 2 left off and leading his newly opened restaurant. Last year, he and his staff faced some of their highest and lowest moments while gearing up for their first service. For Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), and the rest, that meant learning the finer points of cuisine and honing their skills, while Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) focused on developing the restaurant from the ground up and crafting a menu. The finale left Carmy with a lot of making up to do, both in his seemingly doomed relationship with Molly Gordon's Claire and with Richie after their explosive argument. He still needs to work on finding a proper work-life balance, a challenge that will become all the more difficult while navigating a new restaurant through choppy financial waters.

What Else to Expect From 'The Bear' Season 3

On top of the stress of running a kitchen, The Bear Season 3 will likely kick off with tragedy if the funeral set photos from earlier this year are any indication. It seems likely the service is for Marcus's mother, who died in Season 2, which would immediately set a somber mood for the series's return. The core cast is all set to get back in the kitchen, with Edebiri also making her directorial debut in an upcoming episode. More guest stars are likely to be announced as the date draws closer. Whatever happens to the restaurant and its employees this time around won't be the end, as the drama has already been renewed for a fourth season which began filming back-to-back with Season 3.

The Bear Season 3 will return this summer on Hulu, where the first two seasons are also streaming.

