While the milieu in the kitchen often takes our breath away, The Bear finds its most success outside the whirlwind restaurant and Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) storyline. Whenever The Bear strays from its central conceit, it delivers us a mesmerizing episode revolving around one of the side characters. While there was an episode in the first season that highlighted Sydney's (Ayo Edebiri) growth, it is really in the second and third seasons that The Bear hits its stride and perfects these standalone episodes. These installments become a much-needed reprieve from the chaos in the main story, allowing us to catch our breath while we revel in the beauty and poignancy of the heartfelt character arcs that are jam-packed in a concise and deliberate way. The Bear handles these episodes with pinpoint precision, where the pressure of telling a story in a 30-minute time limit causes them to flourish, making each of these episodes a stand-out in their season.

'The Bear' Fleshes Out Backstories for the Supporting Characters We Love

Though their screen time is often restricted due to the swift pace of the series, the supporting cast still has a memorable impact on the viewing experience. As we fall in love with the side characters in the major plot line, The Bear skillfully recognizes this and delivers us heartbreaking and warming stories that flesh out their characters. The most notable one in the latest season belongs to the homey and generous Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas). "Napkins," an episode that was also Edebiri's directorial debut, expands on Tina's backstory and how she began working at The Beef in the first place. Before this episode, we knew Tina as a comforting maternal character with a steel backbone and a resilient nature. However, "Napkins" showcases just how deep this resilience goes, especially as we witness her getting knocked down in a disheartening sequence.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Edebiri and Colón-Zayas spoke about how compelling Tina's character becomes after this installment, a sentiment I'm sure we all agree with. Colón-Zayas was surprised to find out that Tina had a standard 9-5 life before The Beef, especially with her conflicting "hardcore" yet maternal personality. "There was this whole other peaceful, kind of normal side of her life," she further elaborates. Tina's story is by far the most relatable in the series, if you don't work in the hospitality industry, especially as she loses her job and experiences an all-too-relatable and grueling job hunt. Edebiri also spoke to the "shocking and demoralizing rejection" that pervades Tina's journey, and the irony of finding "warmth" in the "chaotic and unexpected place" of Michael's (Jon Bernthal) restaurant. These rejections are amplified by Colón-Zayas' acting prowess, as she conveys these harrowing emotions "with just her face and her openness."

The effect of "Napkins" is two-fold, as it doesn't only bring insight to Tina's character, but also offers further depth into Mikey's. As Tina is caught crying in the bumbling restaurant, Mikey reluctantly takes a seat to stop her from "scaring away customers." This leads to a heartfelt and open conversation between the two, with Colón-Zayas gracefully stepping aside in her own episode to allow Bernthal to take the lead. In a mere 30 minutes, we are able to connect with Tina like never before. But through an ephemeral five, we are once again enthralled by Mikey. Being able to indulge in this much character depth within such a tight time frame, especially since the episode was filmed in a shocking two days, definitely speaks to the talent and promise of Edebiri as a director and The Bear.

'The Bear's Standalone Episodes Flourish in Character Development

These episodes also facilitate some of the more nuanced and compelling character arcs we see on the show. From Marcus' (Lionel Boyce) brief stint in Copenhagen, where he refines his abilities as a pastry chef, to Natalie's (Abby Elliott) gut-wrenching yet tear-jerking labor episode where she reconciles with her mother, we watch these characters flourish in ways that become dear to us. But Richie's (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) "Forks" takes the cake, becoming one of the most highly regarded episodes in the series, a crown that is rightfully deserved and hasn't been knocked off yet. Richie's loudmouthed and boisterous behavior has always given him a rusty charm. But in Season 2's "Forks," he hands in his grease-stained t-shirt for body armor in the form of a crisp suit and tie.

Following the trend of sending the kitchen hands to other establishments so they can master their craft, Richie is sent to Ever, the restaurant owned by Carmy's mentor, Terry (Olivia Colman). Moving his way up from polishing forks, Richie discovers his self-worth and purpose throughout this thoughtful episode, while also grappling with fatherhood. Moss-Bachrach gradually tightens up his performance as time goes on by quietening Richie's tones, polishing the way he delivers his dialogue, and smoothing out the character's temperamental nature with patience and restraint. Of course, the climactic point of true transformation is scored by Taylor Swift, marrying both elements of Richie's character together: new fulfillment and his daughter. While we see hints of Richie's character development in the main plot line, it is the decision to move away from familiar territory that makes Richie's arc the best in the show.

The strength of the character development in these standalone episodes is particularly glaring next to Carmy's own. While the first two seasons let Carmy grow organically, the third season sees a dramatic regression in Carmy's behavior. As his story writhes and shivers on the ground, his characterization starts becoming one-note and recycled, especially with the interference of Claire (Molly Gordon). As such, Season 3's "Napkins" and "Ice Chips" become the gratifying doses of actual development we need to care about the story and characters again, making these episodes not only emotionally satisfying but also significant to the overall viewing experience.

Standalone Episodes Slow Down the Pace of 'The Bear'

These The Bear episodes are not only refreshing due to the character stories they focus on but also the variety they give to the pace of the show. With the camera so close up to all the action in the claustrophobic kitchen, tension practically radiates from the screen at any given moment in the main story. We are given a reprieve to this nail-biting atmosphere in the form of the standalone episodes, which is apparent when you notice the timing with which they are released. The soothing "Forks" is placed after "Fishes," an episode recounting a fateful Christmas evening at the Berzattos that features dizzying camera work and a truckload of stress on our auditory system. Similarly, "Napkins" is positioned right after "Children," where John Cena makes his cameo as a Fak brother, Carmy and Sydney are pressed to find a photogenic duck recipe, and the news of Ever closing down is revealed.

Compared to the drama-filled episodes that came before, these standalone ones allow us to catch up with the drama of the restaurant and also serve to build up anticipation (though we may anticipate these episodes more). They become moments of respite in the storm of The Bear, offering a more deliberate and earned way of storytelling that transfixes us to the screen. We are enveloped in the episode's world for a moment, completely forgetting about the larger-than-life chaos occurring in Carmy's kitchen, making them effective breaks as well. It is admirable how the show manages to delicately add so much depth and complexity in a single episode, becoming a masterclass in paced and precise storytelling, with the actors ultimately bringing them to life. As such, though the initial pull of The Bear was the heart-pounding grind and unfortunately realistic atmosphere of the hospitality industry, the show unexpectedly proves that it is its supporting cast that we should stay for.

All three seasons of The Bear are available to stream now on Hulu in the U.S.

