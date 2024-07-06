Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Bear Season 3.

The Bear is back in the kitchen! The heat is on for Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) to keep his newly opened restaurant afloat, while the distance between him and the people closest to him, like Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), continues to widen. Season 3 pushes Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) to her brink as Carmy continues to bulldoze The Bear staff with his menu changes, non-negotiables, and drive for perfection. While many fans have been waiting to see Sydney and Carmy get together romantically, this season makes the case that Carmy isn’t at his best to be there for Sydney romantically or even professionally.

During the Season 3 finale “Forever,” Sydney gets to meet respected chefs at the "funeral" for Ever, the world-renowned restaurant run by Chef Andrea Terry (Olivia Colman). It’s here that worlds collide as she meets Luca (Will Poulter), the pastry chef who mentored Marcus (Lionel Boyce) in Copenhagen last season. Although the two chefs have only just met, is there something sweet baking between Sydney and Luca?

Luca and Sydney Bring Out Each Other’s Playful Side on 'The Bear'

It’s a testament to both Edebiri and Poulter that the chemistry between Sydney and Luca is there. This minuscule, inconspicuous moment has begun to forge a bond between these chefs who have only just met, as their exchanges toe the line between friendly and flirty. However, it’s more than just chemistry that Sydney and Luca have going for them. Luca and Sydney both have slightly awkward personalities, which ultimately makes them endearing. In another finale scene, Luca spends an inordinate amount of time talking with chef Grant Achatz about previous dishes, which he berates himself for after Achatz walks away uninterested. Audiences have seen Sydney act similarly awkwardly, whether it be stilted pauses or stumbling over her words to get through an uncomfortable situation. Despite being alike in this way, the two young chefs don’t have that type of awkwardness when they meet and interact during the Season 3 finale.

As the two chat alone in Terry’s kitchen, Sydney and Luca open up about their families in a casual, inviting way. Without having a sibling herself, Sydney understands when Luca shares how having his sister growing up kept him from going crazy. She even gives him a new perspective on his relationship with his sister; by having his sister there as a witness, Luca was able to confirm the good moments in his life growing up. It’s significant when characters who have just met can connect over families, a topic that can be a vulnerable subject. Because Luca has mentioned not being close to his sister anymore, this conversation reveals that he could see Sydney as someone safe, or at the very least, someone he’s able to open up to.

Although she has been on edge adapting to Carmy’s latest menu changes and contemplating leaving The Bear to work for Chef Adam (Adam Shapiro), Sydney’s interactions with Luca are the most at ease we’ve seen her all season. She’s quick to giggle with this British pastry chef, whether they’re recounting cooking stories or hanging out in the kitchen. Plus, Luca knows how to have a good time, as he hangs out with her and the other chefs at Sydney’s apartment for Terry’s afterparty. Sydney has been weighed down all season, so to see this level of playfulness in her interactions with someone she’s only just met feels special.

Luca Could Be What Sydney Needs in Her Life Right Now

Another thing Luca and Sydney share is their experiences with Carmy, as both have been his number two. In Season 2, Episode 4’s “Honeydew,” Luca recounts his culinary journey with Marcus, adding that he was long considered the best until he worked at Ever alongside Carmy. Through that experience, he learned that there would always be someone better than he is. Instead of allowing that knowledge to bruise his ego, it gave him the freedom to learn from the best and become a better chef for it. Sydney, too, has been able to explore her culinary creativity by working alongside Carmy, as well as develop her leadership skills. However, Luca has been able to thrive apart from Carmy, and now might be the time for Sydney to spread her wings and thrive apart from him, too.

Carmy’s initial pitch to Sydney about what the restaurant could be has evolved into a place that lacks her touch. Sydney took a big leap to go into this venture with Carmy, and she’s the one with the most to lose. Ever since Carmy ditched Sydney to spend time with Claire (Molly Gordon), Sydney has been navigating on her own. In Season 2, Carmy was quick to take Claire’s opinions on the menu over Sydney’s. By Season 3, Carmy completely takes over the menu, opting to change it every single day; he also makes this decision without talking it over with Sydney. Carmy isn’t listening to Sydney, and there’s only so much a person can take.

With Carmy dragging Sydney down professionally, Sydney ends the third season looking ready to leave Carmy to become Chef Adam's CDC at his new restaurant. Spending time away from the familiar faces at The Bear could be exactly what she needs to grow professionally. Perhaps being around a chef who sees her as an equal could help give her confidence to become a respected chef in her own right. As Luca mentions in the finale, he'll be in town for the foreseeable future visiting his sister. While he’s here hoping to make up for lost time, Luca could step into Sydney’s life as the friend, confidante, and (potentially) romantic partner she needs in this period of her life. Sydney has carried the weight of Carmy’s dysfunction while trying to hold onto her dreams alone. It would be nice to see her receive support and love from someone who understands the pressures that come from her profession. At the very least, any reason to keep Will Poulter around on The Bear is a welcome one.

