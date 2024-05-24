The Big Picture Get ready for more culinary chaos as Jeremy Allen White returns to the dysfunctional kitchen in The Bear Season 3 on Hulu June 27.

A young chef battles to save his family's sandwich shop in Chicago in The Bear, where fine dining meets fast food drama.

Watch White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri cook up a storm in The Bear Season 3, premiering June 27.

After making waves with a powerfully poignant performance in A24's The Iron Claw to close out 2023, Jeremy Allen White is ditching the wrestling tights to don the chef's outfit once more. The Disney+ Canada X account released a new teaser for The Bear Season 3, which provides the first looks at White and other stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri getting back into their "dysfunctional kitchen" for more anxiety-inducing hijinxs. The teaser shows Edebiri's Sydney Adamu preparing scallops and Wagyu as the kitchen descends into chaos with Moss-Bachrach's Richie attempting to keep a lid on everything.

This teaser comes just one day after FX released another look at The Bear Season 3 in the form of a poster that featured a giant blue bear. Anticipation for the third season of the Chicago-set workplace drama/comedy has been rising since the series made its presence felt at the 2023 Television Awards, bringing home 10 Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, Writing, Directing, and more, with White and Edebiri also claiming awards for their performances. The Bear is currently one of the highest-rated TV shows of all time on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, boasting a nearly flawless rating of 99% from critics and a 93% rating from audiences.

‘The Bear’ Season 3 Will Release All Episodes Simultaneously

While there has been little to critique in the first two seasons of The Bear, some of the show's most passionate viewers are upset that FX insists on dropping all episodes at once. This show has developed an undeniable prowess over two critically acclaimed seasons, and with Season 3 set to feature 10 more episodes, The Bear could easily earn a spot at the table and potentially even dominate the conversation as one of the biggest shows of the summer. However, there is a lot to contend with in an impressively stacked summer of television.

Some fans were worried heading into the year that there would be a lack of content due to the fallout of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but this summer's release slate has put that concern to rest. Set for release in the coming weeks are several of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, with The Acolyte dropping its first two episodes on June 4, The Boys premiering with three episodes on June 13, and House of the Dragon debuting on Max on Sunday, June 16. As the hottest summer of television heats up even further, The Bear releasing all episodes at once may very well prove to be the right call.​​​​​​​

The Bear Season 3 premieres on Hulu on June 27. Past seasons are streaming now on Hulu in the U.S. Watch the new teaser above.

The Bear A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop. Release Date June 23, 2023 Creator Christopher Storer Cast Jeremy Allen White , Ayo Edebiri , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

