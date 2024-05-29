This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The pressure's on for Carmy and the gang in the first full trailer for The Bear Season 3. With less than a month left until the doors open on a new restaurant, Jeremy Allen White is laying down some non-negotiables and demanding perfection from his dysfunctional kitchen brigade all as anxiety rises in the footage. This season will be all about the team's efforts to transform their beef stand into a fine-dining powerhouse, all as the cruelties of the restaurant industry set in around them and leave everyone scrambling to make things work. It'll take everything they have to keep the business afloat when all ten episodes drop on Hulu on June 27.

Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of a finale where everything boiled over, leaving Carmy to cool off in the freezer and realize the people he's hurt with his unhealthy dedication to work. However, the trailer picks up with a flashback of the anxiety-ridden chef's discussion with his late brother Michael (Jon Bernthal) about opening a new restaurant that would capitalize on his experience in the brutal world of high-class culinary arts. He's finally ready to make his dream a reality, and he has a few rules for building an ever-evolving menu and classy aesthetic that Ritchie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the rest consider "demented." Moreover, he wants Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) to be his business partner in this venture, even if she's nervous about the agreement. It doesn't take long for the vibes to go sour and anxiety to run high in the kitchen though, as his team has slightly different visions for the work environment they want for The Bear.

As Carmy enters make-or-break mode with the restaurant, finances become a huge problem as they seemingly bleed money despite drawing customers left and right. Food critics are also a big fear for the restauranteur, as previously teased, and Neil (Matty Matheson) and Ted Fakk (Ricky Staffieri) confirm that it'll be "code red" if any come in. Despite the struggles and tragedies, Carmy has his sights set high for a Michelin Star, and his team, despite the hiccups, seems to be finding their feet together. His personal life still appears to be suffering though, as he stares out at Claire (Molly Gordon) and reflects on leaving her behind for the restaurant's sake.