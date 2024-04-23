The Big Picture Season 3 of The Bear is highly anticipated after sweeping awards and fan acclaim for its chaotic cooking series.

Will Poulter is making a return in Season 3, reprising his role as dessert chef Luca to inspire Marcus once again.

The upcoming season will pick up right after the stressful opening night and delve into the challenges faced by Carmy and Sydney.

The Bear is cooking hard for Season 3! The fan-favorite chaotic cooking series led by Jeremy Allen White and created by Christopher Storer has a penchant for surprising fans in the most unexpected ways and has garnered much acclaim for it. While the first season was contained mostly in the run-down kitchen, the second season brought in a variety of cameos from Jamie Lee Curtis to Bob Odenkirk that blew the audiences away.

Now it seems like one of the stars, Will Poulter, is returning to The Bear’s world as a fan video sees him on the set. In Season 2, episode ‘Honeydew,’ Poulter played Luca, a dessert chef and friend of Carmy, who trains Marcus (Lionel Boyce) while he is in Copenhagen. The cameo was highly appreciated by fans and seems like Marcus can do with some inspiration in life, given the somber note his story took in the final moments of the second season.

What Do We Know About ‘The Bear’ Season 3?

Image via FX

The third season of The Bear is hotly anticipated given the much acclaim it garnered in the past award season, the series swept off Golden Globes and Emmys in various categories and has the hearts of both fans and critics. The story for the season will pick up right after the stressful opening night of The Bear, which saw Richie and Sydney taking control after Carmy got locked in the freezer. There are many mysteries that the upcoming season needs to unravel so fans should better gear up emotionally, while we can.

A sneak peek of the series was given during Disney’s investor’s meet that saw Carmy stressing over a famous critic coming to the restaurant. It’ll be fascinating to see how Carmy and Sydney will handle stress this season. Speaking of Sydney, it was reported that Ayo Edebiri will make her directorial debut this season with an episode. While some bad news is on the charts for the family as seen in previously revealed images. The first two seasons of The Bear have been critically acclaimed for their performances, direction, chaos, production value, and examination of the hotel industry. The series was quietly renewed for a fourth season which will film back to back with the third season.

The series brings back Allen White as Carmen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Cousin Richie, Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Natalie, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, and Edebiri as Sydney. The Bear will return to the kitchen this June. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.