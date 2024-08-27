Soups on, chef, it won't be long before it's time to return to Chicago for more gourmet meals. During a recent interview with Esquire, Jeremy Allen White spoke about The Bear Season 4, including when the next entry in the show is expected to begin filming. The Bear Season 3 premiered in June earlier this year as part of a stacked summer of TV which included House of the Dragon, The Boys, and The Acolyte. The first two seasons of The Bear are some of the highest-rated in TV history, each boasting a 100% and 99% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and although the third season experienced a dip down to 90%, fans are still anxious to see the next chapter in Carmy's story. White provided an update on exactly that when speaking to Esquire, who asked when The Bear Season 4 was aiming to begin shooting:

"I'm not exactly sure when. I know it's not going to be until next year. I imagine sometime early next year, a similar start date to the last couple of years: February/March time."

While it could be initially disappointing to hear that The Bear may not begin filming until next year, that wouldn't put the show behind and would still allow plenty of time to get it edited and ready for release later in 2025. Many superhero shows or sweeping period pieces require months of filming and even more time in post-production to work on visual effects and CGI. A show like The Bear requires a fraction of the work compared to something Marvel, Star Wars, or Game of Thrones-related. While it may be a month or two behind the standard summer release that fans have become accustomed to, as long as The Bear starts shooting in the February or March window that White mentioned, expect more time in Chicago coming in 2025.

The Television Academy Loves ‘The Bear’

Close

Last month when the Emmy nominations were announced, The Bear broke yet another record as the most-nominated comedy show ever with a shopping 23 nominations. Performers who received Emmy nominations include Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edibiri in leading roles, Lionel Boyce, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Liza Colón-Zayas in supporting roles, with a star-studded list of Guest Actors to receive nominations, including Jon Bernthal, Bob Odenkirk, Will Poulter, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Olivia Colman. Christopher Storer also received nominations for writing and directing, with Ramy Youssef earning recognition for directing.

The Bear Season 4 does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the first three seasons of The Bear on Hulu.

The Bear 4 10 Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Seasons 3 Story By Christopher Storer Writers Christopher Storer Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+ Showrunner Christopher Storer Expand

WATCH ON HULU