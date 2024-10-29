FX and Hulu's Emmy Award-winning "comedy" (we all know it's more of a drama) is, of course, set to continue with The Bear Season 4. The series is a deep dive into the stressful and harsh conditions of the culinary world of professional kitchens and the immense amount of hard work it takes to run a successful restaurant. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Bear primarily follow Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who inherits his brother Michael's (Jon Bernthal) sandwich shop after Michael tragically takes his own life. After a lot of yelling, swearing, and hard work, Carmy and his dedicated restaurant staff successfully convert the humble sandwich shop into a high-end restaurant, but this proves to only be the start of their problems.

Being a hit with fans and critics alike, FX has bet it all on The Bear, greenlighting Season 4 before Season 3 was even released. It's a decision that FX boss John Landgraf was asked about during a guest appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, as well as what the status of Season 4 is at this point in time. Landgraf confirmed reports that Season 4 was being shot simultaneously with Season 3 and that most of The Bear's next season has already been filmed. Landgraf also confirmed that filming on The Bear Season 4 will continue with the following statement:

"Out of twenty episodes, they shot about sixteen and a half. So they can go back in production in February to finish."

With The Bear Season 4 scheduled to resume production in February 2025, this primes the show to return by the end of next year. John Landgraf himself confirmed the planned 2025 release earlier this year, in September. Regardless, The Bear Season 4 still does not have a confirmed release date.

What Is the Story of 'The Bear' So Far?

Close

Season 3 of The Bear shows Carmy at his highest and his lowest point. On one hand, his new restaurant is a total success and is drawing plenty of attention. On the other, his girlfriend Clair (Molly Gordon) has left him, his co-worker and best friend Cousin (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) resents him, and his sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) is losing trust in him. Season 3 overall faced criticism for feeling more aimless than the two prior seasons, which Matthew Beloni asked John Landgraf about during the recording of The Town. Still, Landgraf clearly stands by the creative decisions made in Season 3 and is still confident in the vision for Season 4.

The first three seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu. You can listen to the full episode of The Town below.

4 10 The Bear Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Release Date June 23, 2022 Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Seasons 3 Writers Christopher Storer Showrunner Christopher Storer

Watch on Hulu