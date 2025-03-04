Everyone’s favorite restaurant-themed show from Hulu is gearing fans up for its spectacular return, and we just can’t wait! The Bear was renewed for a fourth season even before Season 3 premiered, and while fans count down to its arrival, FX has dropped a teaser clip, per TV Insider, highlighting which fan-favorite characters will return. The delightful video makes up a promo for the network, which also features snippets of Alien: Earth, Dying For Sex, and Adults, among others.

The video begins with The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri who portrays Sydney Adamu saying, “Why can't we put everything that we have into everything that we can?” Afterward, viewers get glimpses of the comedy drama’s main characters at work and outside of work, bonding as a family. “Sometimes I feel like your work family, is like part of your family-family,” Edebiri can be seen telling a mystery person before the clip ends with Jeremy Allen White’s Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto proclaiming “There’s probably one really true thing; you’re never alone.”

With the new The Bear footage, fans can expect the return of White and Edebiri alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, and Matty Matheson as Fak. Additionally, Abby Elliott is expected to return in Season 4 as Carmy’s sister Natalie, and Jamie Lee Curtis as his mom Donna. Details about guest stars or additional characters are yet to be announced, so fans should expect more updates in good time. Meanwhile, check out the newly released promo below.

Why Should You Watch ‘The Bear’?

Created by Christopher Storer for FX on Hulu, The Bear came to life on small screens on June 23, 2022, and quickly became much-loved among many globally. So far, the entire series has been praised by critics, particularly for its tension, writing and directing, acting performances, technical quality, and production values, while it has also earned an approval rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not to mention, it is considered one of the best shows on Hulu currently after winning twenty-one Primetime Emmy Awards, including one win for Outstanding Comedy Series, twice direction win for Storer, two acting wins for White and Moss-Bachrach, and single acting win for Edebiri and Colón-Zayas respectively. That’s not all! The Bear has also earned five Golden Globe Awards, including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2024, as well as acting wins for White and Edebiri.

The Bear Season 4 will officially premiere this year, but an exact premiere month and date hasn’t been revealed yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the new season.

The Bear
Release Date June 23, 2022
Network Hulu
Showrunner Christopher Storer
Cast Jeremy Allen White Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich
Directors Ramy Youssef
Writers Catherine Schetina, Alex Russell, Karen Joseph Adcock, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Stacy Osei-Kuffour

