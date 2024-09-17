Season 3 of The Bear found major success during this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. It's also no secret that a 4th installment is in the works. Fortunately for fans, there has been an update on where season 4 is in terms of production, as well as the reassurance that it won't be the last, according to FX Boss, John Landgraf. In an interview with Deadline, Landgraf has confirmed that most of season 4 has already been filmed, and it should be ready sometime next year. In addition, he reassured me that the show's next installment isn't the finale, and it's up to the show's creator, Christopher Storer.

"It will be. We finished most of it. We haven’t finished all of it, but we finished most of it, and it will be ready same time next year."

Season 3 of The Bear found massive success since its release back in June 2024. The latest installment received a certified fresh critics score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, it received an average audience score of 51 percent. This year, The Bear broke its Emmy record, securing 11 wins out of the 23 nominations. They include Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, just to name a few.

What Do We Know About 'The Bear' Season 4?

It was reported back in March 2024 that The Bear Season 4 was secretly renewed and was to enter production after Season 3. When asked about the next season's release date, Landgraf couldn't pinpoint when it was going to be released due to the cast's busy schedule outside the show. One thing he could guarantee is that it may be released next year. The Bear's lead actor, Jeremy Allen White (Carmy), revealed in an interview back in August that filming for the show's next installment may begin sometime in early 2025, around February or March. But based on Landgraf's update, that may not be the case anymore.

So far, the plot for The Bear season 4 remains under wraps. According to the Chicago Sun Times, its production codename is Kubelík, based on the filming notices spotted in Chicago back in May.

Season 3 of The Bear ended with Carmy at a funeral dinner at the Ever restaurant. Ever's chef, Andrea Terry, chose to close the restaurant due to retirement plans. The final scene featured Carmy walking home, only to discover numerous missed calls and a restaurant review for The Bear from the Chicago Tribune. All three seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

The Bear 4 10 Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Release Date June 23, 2022 Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Story By Christopher Storer Writers Christopher Storer Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+ Directors Christopher Storer Showrunner Christopher Storer Expand

Watch on Hulu