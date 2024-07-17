The Big Picture John Landgraf discusses The Bear's record-breaking Emmy nominations and hints at Season 4 premiering next summer.

Landgraf praises the show's team of movie stars and expresses pride in the annual return of The Bear.

Consistency in previous season premiere windows suggests The Bear Season 4 might arrive in June 2025.

While the FX family and fans worldwide celebrate The Bear's record-breaking Emmy nominations, the network’s boss, John Landgraf, has news regarding the award-winning series’ next season. Speaking with Variety about FX’s overall Emmy nods, including the network’s highest, Shōgun, with 25 nods and The Bear’s 23 nominations — the most ever for a comedy — the exec touched on when the show’s fourth season may arrive on small screens, which could hopefully be next summer.

When asked about the possibility of The Bear Season 4 premiering earlier than intended, Landgraf said, "We couldn’t bring it back sooner because of all of the film projects the actors are on right now. We started a show with a team of great actors. Now we have a show with a team of movie stars. They do have to go back for a chunk of production. And we actually haven’t seen all the scripts yet. We’ve seen most of them, but not all of them."

He then revealed how much he loves The Bear returning annually, which is something he always looks forward to, especially considering that very few shows were that lucky. Such consistency makes him proud of the series’ team, which he delightfully expressed while revealing when the next season may arrive. "So I’m actually incredibly proud and grateful to the team at The Bear that have dedicated themselves — despite of all the other hoopla they’ve been dealing with — to bring this thing back annually. I can’t say for sure, but my guess is it’ll come back the same time next year."

'The Bear' Seasons 1-3 Have Similar Arrival Windows

Created by Christopher Storer for FX on Hulu, The Bear debuted in June 2022, with all eight episodes released in its entirety, similar to its second season that aired in June of the following year. In November 2023, the series was renewed for a third season, which arrived on June 26, 2024, and has so far gained widespread praise, reaching 5.4 million views in its first four days of streaming, as well as amassing nearly two dozen Emmy nods. Meanwhile, given the consistency in all season's premiere window, Landgraf’s guess about Season 4’s release date may be right after all, so all fans have to do now is count down till June 2025 for another run of the epic comedy-drama show.

All seasons of The Bear are now streaming on Hulu. Check out Season 3's official trailer below.

