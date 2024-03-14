The Big Picture The Bear is filming its fourth season alongside its third in Chicago.

The Bear is currently filming its third season - but that won't be the only helping of Italian beef the Hulu hit is serving up. The acclaimed restaurant-set series is filming its as-yet-unannounced fourth season back-to-back with its third. Deadline reports that while FX has issued no comment on the matter, multiple sources have confirmed that the series is now filming additional episodes beyond its third-season order in the Chicago area. This isn't unheard of for an FX series: Atlanta filmed its third and fourth seasons concurrently in a similar fashion.

Unlike Atlanta, however, whose fourth season turned out to be the series' swan song, The Bear may have more hash to sling; a fifth season is not out of the question. Deadline speculates that the unorthodox shooting schedule has likely been designed to accommodate the cast, whose award-winning work on the show is making them a hot commodity in Hollywood. Last year saw star Jeremy Allen White make an acclaimed turn in The Iron Claw, while Ayo Edebiri (who will make her directorial debut in season 3) headlined the raunchy comedy Bottoms. Last month, Ebon Moss-Bachrach was announced as the Thing in Marvel's hotly-anticipated Fantastic Four movie. Viewers won't have to wait too much longer to see the cast back in action at the titular restaurant, however - season three of The Bear will debut this June on FX and Hulu.

What Happened in Season 2 of 'The Bear'?

After season one ended with Carmy Berzatto (White) closing The Beef, the restaurant he'd inherited from his dead brother, and preparing to reopen it as The Bear, much of season two focused on Carmy and his staff's often-frantic efforts to remodel and reopen the restaurant before their grand re-opening date. The staff went their separate ways to hone their skills, attending culinary school, shadowing at fine dining restaurants, and even venturing overseas to study under experienced chefs. Meanwhile, Carmy also began to kindle a romance with childhood friend Claire (Molly Gordon), only for it to fall apart as the restaurant's reopening began to consume more of his life. The season also flashed back several years to a chaotic Christmas at the Berzatto household in the star-studded Christmas episode "Fishes", which featured an acclaimed turn from Jamie Lee Curtis as the alcoholic Berzatto matriarch. Ultimately, The Bear's grand re-opening was a success, despite Carmy spending much of the evening locked inside a walk-in refrigerator.

Since debuting in 2022, The Bear has been a hit with both audiences and critics. Its first season cleaned up at the Emmys earlier this year, winning Outstanding Comedy Series and acting awards for White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach.

The Bear's third season will debut this summer; no premiere date has yet been set for its fourth season, which has not been officially announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.