Disney+'s exciting slate of 2025 shows has been teased, with a recent video showcasing many fan-favorite series' set to either debut or return in the coming year. Among them was the return of the awards darling The Bear, with Christopher Storer's darkly comic trip through the success-hungry world of the culinary business back for its fourth season. In the teaser, which is only about ten seconds long, fans get their first glimpse of the likes of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Ted (Ricky Staffieri), and, back in his customary black suit and tie, everyone's favorite cousin, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

The clip ends with our biggest clue of what to expect from Season 4, with Jamie Lee Curtis' Donna, Carmy's mom, offering some poignant advice to Sydney: "Sometimes your work family, is closer to you than your family family." This comes off the back of Sydney's brewing desire to leave The Bear in Season 3, with the final episode teasing what might come next without ever giving a definite answer. This clip would certainly suggest she has stayed or is at least receiving advice from Donna to potentially return to the kitchen and reunite with the team that gave her an albeit dysfunctional, home.

'The Bear' Season 4 Will Require a Sharp Arc For Carmy

Carmy's journey through the first three seasons of The Bear has been indulgent, as his attention to detail and deafening will to succeed have done intelligent battle with his grief and guilt surrounding the loss of his brother. Season 3 explored this more intricately than before, although some argued it lost its way towards the end as Carmy took a back seat in favor of other stories. In fact, some even found themselves frustrated with Carmy's attitude in Season 3, as he looked to destroy all that he holds close in his life on the hunt for restaurant perfection. In the upcoming Season 4, Carmy will need a sharp turnaround, with his somewhat villainous Season 3 persona needing a pushback into the Carmy we knew and loved in the opening two seasons. When discussing Carmy's character in her review of The Bear Season 3, Collider's Therese Lacson said:

"In many ways, Carmy acts like the villain of his own story. He self-sabotages The Bear, forcing the entire staff to adapt to his three-star Michelin restaurant standards of changing a new menu every day, and becomes as exacting and critical as the mean chef of his nightmares. In some ways, it's the perfect example that a good chef doesn't equal a good business owner, but in other ways, it feels like a disservice to Carmy's character. What chef worth their salt doesn't know that changing a menu daily will result in high produce costs? For that matter, what person who has worked in a kitchen wouldn't know that? As The Bear struggles to adapt to Carmy's non-negotiable standards, the show ends up stuck. Once again, Carmy is bulldozing over Sydney's ideas, ignoring Richie's advice when it comes to front-of-house, or holding his staff to a higher standard than they can reach and then berating them for not reaching it. It quickly becomes exhausting in a way the previous seasons never were."

Disney have released a first look at The Bear Season 4 in their preview for their upcoming 2025 slate of shows. You can watch all previous seasons now on Disney+.

4 10 The Bear Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Release Date June 23, 2022 Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Story By Christopher Storer Writers Christopher Storer Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+ Directors Christopher Storer Showrunner Christopher Storer Expand

