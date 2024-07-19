The Big Picture The Bear Season 3 was a hit with tangled relationships and chaotic kitchens; fans eagerly await Season 4.

FX boss leaves decision on series finale to show creator Christopher Storer, focusing on creative storytelling.

The Bear sets new Emmy Nomination record with 23 nods for its second season, proving its excellence in comedy.

The third season of FX’s hit series The Bear cooked hard! The latest season continued to build upon the acclaim received by the past seasons and served as another installment of a deliciously chaotic kitchen and tangled relationships within. The success of the first two seasons led to the renewal of the series for a fourth season, which was filmed back-to-back with Season. The next installment is highly anticipated by the fans who are also expecting renewal for another season, finally, in a new interview with Variety, Fx boss John Landgraf, revealed the streamer’s plans.

“We really don’t know. These decisions are really creative decisions,” said Landgraf when enquired whether the fourth season can be final. He further cited Sterlin Harjo’s decision to end Reservation Dogs with a three-season arc, adding that it’s “really Chris Storer’s decision” to continue The Bear post the fourth season. He explained,

“It’s about, how much more story does he have to tell? I mean, obviously, I’m hoping he has more than one more season of story to tell. But not to the extent that if there was one great season or three mediocre ones, I’d rather have one great one. You just have to follow the creative.”

Landgraf’s comments about leaving the decision upon show creator Chris Storer is a wise one, given creatives know their stories best. Finding the right note to leave a series on is always a tricky decision – leave too early and, risk fans’ dissatisfaction or get too late and risk losing eyeballs. With recent news of The Boys too coming to an end with the fifth and final season is a good example of creatives deciding to leave on a high note.

‘The Bear’ Has Set a New Emmy Nomination Record

With the recent Primetime Emmy nominations announcement, the Jeremy Allen White-led series set the record of being the most nominated comedy series in a single year with a whopping 23 nominations for its second season. The record was previously held by 30 Rock which was set in 2009. Sharing his excitement about the nominations, Landgraf further commended the makers,” I used to think those records were in the past, not the future, given the proliferation of competition. But that’s the thing that’s amazing about this business. New artists and new voices come along. So you end up, out of seemingly nowhere, [“The Bear” creator] Chris Storer comes along, and then here he is.”

All seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu.