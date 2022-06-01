The trailer for the highly anticipated comedy series The Bear has debuted today from FX. The half-hour comedy series from Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King director Christopher Storer will have all episodes streaming exclusively on Hulu. The series follows a young chef, Carmy, who has returned home to Chicago in the wake of his brother’s suicide to take over his sandwich shop. Carmy must quickly learn to manage the realities of running a small business, which is some ways off the fine dining styles he is attuned to.

The trailer for The Bear shows the many struggles of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he tries to turn his restaurant into a respectable business. As he progresses, he realizes that there are a host of issues to deal with, from misplaced orders to broken toilets and disgruntled management. The biggest of his problems is winning the trust of his new workforce, who are uncomfortable with his methods. Despite the odds against him, he sticks to his guns and eventually begins to earn the respect of a few.

In preparation for the role, White revealed to EW that he underwent weeks of training at an L.A. cooking school and also spent time at some prestigious restaurants in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. To give him a feel of what was expected of his role, White briefly served in line as a chef at the Michelin star-rated Santa Monica restaurant, Pasjoli, where he worked under the supervision of chef Dave Beran. "I was completely clueless in the kitchen before this show, and then I progressively got to kind of mediocre," White said. Co-showrunner, Joanna Calo commended White’s dedication to the project telling EW; "He had to work extremely hard. Jeremy is very good with his knife now."

White joins the show fresh off a lengthy run on Showtime's Primetime Emmy-nominated comedy-drama series, Shameless. The Bear also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, and Lionel Boyce. The show is created by Christopher Storer who also doubles as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo.

The Bear from FX Productions will have all episodes streaming exclusively on Hulu on June 23. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis below:

The Bear” follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef from the fine-dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency, and the steep, slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

