The Big Picture Jeremy Allen White says a romance between Carmy and Sydney has never been discussed by The Bear writers.

Though fans may continue to root for a romance between Sydney and Carmy, it doesn't sound like there are any plans to explore that at this time.

Hulu surprises fans by premiering The Bear Season 3 three hours earlier for East Coast viewers.

One day ahead of the premiere of The Bear Season 3, one of the show's leading stars is telling all about a potential romance between himself and another main character. When speaking to Collider's Christina Radish about the upcoming season of the Emmy Award-winning series, Carmy Berzatto actor Jeremy Allen White addressed the rumors of a potential romance between his character and Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri). Carmy and Sydney have been working closely together — sometimes getting along and sometimes at each other's throats — but the two have always had a charming back-and-forth. However, White did not mince words when asked if there was ever talk of exploring a romance between the two characters:

"Truly, it's not even that we're not on board with it. It was never, ever discussed by our writers, by Chris [Storer] or by me and Ayo. It's something that happened entirely outside our experience and the show's experience. It's wild. It's not something that we considered, and then we were like, 'No, let's not do that.' It was just never happening or going to happen."

While it doesn't sound harsh in the sense that White or Edebiri weren't staunchly against a Carmy and Sydney romance, it's clear from top to bottom, writer's room to set floor, there was never a plan to pursue a romantic relationship between the two in the third season of The Bear. While the two do have solid chemistry as work colleagues, it's important to remember that the writers and actors should have full creative control to see their vision for these characters through. Although some may be disappointed that there won't be any spicy romance between Carmy and Sydney in Season 3, at least now the world knows it isn't something that was ever going to happen; it's always better to rip that band-aid off quickly.

'The Bear' Is Climbing Onto Hulu Earlier Than Planned

Mere days before The Bear was set to drop all episodes at midnight on Thursday, Hulu came out of nowhere to announce that the series would premiere three hours earlier. While this may not seem like a sizable difference, for a show that uses the binge model like The Bear, this gives fans on the East Coast a chance to catch a few episodes before going to bed. The Bear has a lot of competition between The Boys, House of the Dragon, and The Acolyte, but with 10 Emmy wins for Season 2, The Bear will certainly prove once again it's not an animal not to be messed with.

The Bear Season 3 premieres tomorrow at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. Stay tuned to Collider for coverage of the series and stream The Bear on Hulu.

The Bear Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Writers Christopher Storer Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+

