The surprise hit of the summer has been FX on Hulu's The Bear, which is about Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) taking over his family's Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Amongst the workers in The Original Beef of Chicago is long-time chef Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas), and newcomer Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edbiri), a talented chef who's failed catering business has forced her to move back into her father's place. Out of the gate, the dynamic between Tina and Sydney is established; In the pilot, Sydney asks for help, but Tina doesn't take kindly to the new chef and feels insulted by the fact that Sydney spoke in her native tongue. To the naked eye, it doesn't particularly make much sense why Tina has some disdain for this new girl, but the later episodes give excellent context on why the established chef isn't initially keen on the newcomer.

To Tina, Sydney speaking Spanish made her feel that she wasn't on equal footing with the chef. Of course, Sydney meant no harm by it, but it was a belittling moment because of Tina's struggles dealing with previous bosses who didn't see the value in her. There isn't much backstory surrounding Tina. In fact, The Bear never gives a sole spotlight on the character, but given that The Original Beef of Chicago is in the middle of a poverty-stricken neighborhood, it's easy to conclude that Tina is a working class citizen still trying to make ends meet.

In comes Sydney, a highly talented and fine-dining class chef in the vain of Carmy and Tina instantly feels hatred towards the woman because now she has deal with another boss who doesn't respect her work in the kitchen. Now, the difference between Carmy and Tina is that she has a connection to the former. The cook has some issues with Carmy in the beginning as well, but given her ties with Michael and the family in general, Tina doesn't see Carmy in the same light as Sydney. This is further proven when Tina calls Carmy, Jeff; It's never explained why she calls him that, but given her history with the family, it's obvious that she's a good friend (or Michael's former lover?).

Image Via FX on Hulu

She respects Carmy, but she doesn't respect Sydney. The interesting thing about this situation is that both women's flaws are what hinder any growth in their relationship throughout the first couple of episodes. It's made clear that Sydney is an overqualified chef for the sandwich shop; however, Sydney is green, and inexperienced when it comes to that environment. In the episode, "Sheridan," The Bear gives audiences a glimpse into Sydney's world, showcasing that she's at the bottom following the failure of her catering business. Sydney currently lacks any real confidence after such a drastic experience that left her flat broke. In the wake of this, Sydney is desperately trying to please her chefs, mainly her idol, Carmy; both women are struggling and dealing with confidence issues.

It's not a black and white issue as these two don't have the connection to simply talk out their issues over a nice warm meal. The fascinating part is the revealing truth about humans when they interact with each other. Why is there dynamic filled with such complexity when they're both striving for the same goal? In truth, that's a mirror upon life in a way. We often tend to over-complicate problems that have simple solutions. Both women are being selfish because they have their specific goals, yet their past trauma doesn't allow them to communicate effectively. That's highlighted in the beginning of "Dogs," when Sydney tries to relate to Tina, but the latter's guard refuses to go down. This episode squarely focuses on both women in a subtle manner that gives both of their character's context. Sydney helping her with the potatoes only draws more negative ire from Tina, who feels that she's being undermined again despite her level of experience.

Image Via FX on Hulu

However, once Sydney gives her positive feedback at the tail end of the episode, Tina finally sees the error of her ways. Her self-doubt and negativity from past chefs clouded her judgment of someone who understands the position she's in. Her accidentally calling Sydney Jeff was her way of acknowledging respect for the chef. Their dynamic gets smoother and friendly following that episode, but Sydney's life within the kitchen doesn't get easier. She's still trying to please Carmy, who's battling serious issues himself. That ultimately comes to a head in "Review." Sydney goes against Carmy's wishes and hands the food critic a plate of her risotto, which was turned down by her superior. That sets off a firestorm of orders and Carmy turns into this massive douche who belittles and shouts at everyone in sight.

Her glowing review should've been a crowning achievement for Sydney, but it backfired and made her even more insecure. That in turn, changed her dynamic again with Tina, who's asking her to guide her son properly in the kitchen. What this moment showcases is how much pressure can affect people entirely. In addition to the other issues that have clouded both Tina and Sydney's relationship, pressure is the outlining source that dangles in front of both women.

These two are the only women in the kitchen. While Sydney and Tina now have respect for one another, their dynamic is continuously challenged in a world that's dominated by the men in The Original Beef of Chicagoland. Add in the fact that Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is a hard ass to Sydney, then these women are forced to step up to reach the levels that Carmy wants them to. Carmy is being unfair in the way he's running his kitchen, and Richie doesn't understand that his aggressive nature is doing more harm than good. These women have the weight of the world on their shoulders and though none of the men ever come across as sexist, The Bear still documents how these two must thrive in this chaotic world. Sydney and Tina's relationship is bigger than their dynamic within the kitchen, it's a showcase of the scars that they've carried from the past. There's no telling how their relationship will shift in the upcoming season, but watching their complexities will always make for an entertaining watch.