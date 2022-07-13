Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Bear.When the FX series The Bear was initially released on Hulu, it flew a bit under the radar, until the strength of its scripts, the beauty of its direction, and the exemplary work of its cast sparked very-deserved word of mouth that’s been spreading like wildfire. The half-hour, eight-episode series follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (brought to life with a truly excellent performance from Jeremy Allen White), a young chef whose time in the fine-dining world almost broke him and who’s now returned home to Chicago, after a death in the family, to transform his family sandwich shop. After diving in, Carmy realizes the staff at The Original Beef of Chicagoland is capable of so much more than they give themselves credit for, if only they can bring out those strengths in a way that works to their benefit, instead of tearing them apart.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, White talked about how this series from creator/executive producer Christopher Storer came his way, the experience of finishing 11 seasons on Shameless and diving right back into another TV series, what made The Bear just too good to pass up, how he connected to Carmy, what he learned from going to cooking school and working in restaurants to prepare for the role, shooting in the confined space of a kitchen, the experience of shooting episode seven as one take, the Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) dynamic, and his trust in what the creative team would do for a possible second season.

Collider: You did such tremendous work on Shameless, and it was so cool to watch all of you guys grow up on that show, for so many years. It feels like everyone was so young when they started, and so few shows get to have that many seasons anymore.

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE: It’s so cool. I don’t think it’s gonna get done very often anymore.

I loved The Bear. I thought the show was just so interesting. I have always been fascinated by chefs, in general, just because they feel like rock stars and really embody that whole energy.

WHITE: Thank you. That’s how I felt, when I was getting started. I didn’t have a lot of knowledge of the industry or about any chefs, specifically, but I felt the same way as you. I was just intrigued by them.

Image via FX Networks

It feels a little bit like a secret club, where you can’t ever really know fully what’s going on in the back when you’re at a restaurant.

WHITE: For sure, yeah. It’s a really cool world. Obviously, I don’t know it all, but I’ve loved being a tourist in the world. People have let me in a little bit, which has been really nice.

I’m glad that this went from being originally developed as a film to being adapted for television because it just seems like there would have been no way to explore all of this in the length of a movie. When this came your way, what form was it in? How developed was it?

WHITE: It was television show when it got to me. [Show creator] Chris [Storer] had written the pilot and I maybe also read an early draft of the second episode. It was enough to really understand the world. I think Chris has had this story on his mind for a long time. For 10 years, it’s been on paper, in one form or another. He met up with [executive producers] Nate Matteson and Hiro Murai, at some point, a couple years ago, and they were all talking about the idea of maybe making it a television show. That’s when FX got involved. And then, a year or so later, I started talking to Chris about it. I knew Chris a little bit. I did this movie, The Rental, a couple years ago, and Chris was a producer on it, so we just spent some time together and really liked one another. We had really similar taste, in film, television, and actors and actresses we love. We just really clicked. And then, about a year or two after that movie, he reached out, just to chat about the show.

It’s always cool when somebody comes to you with a really great project.

WHITE: Yeah, totally. It was so nice.

What was the process like for you, to finish 11 seasons on Shameless, and then figure out what to do next? When you play a character for that long, do you go through a mourning period, knowing that you’re never going to be playing that character again? What is all of that like to deal with, and then to figure out where to go from there?

WHITE: All really difficult. We were finishing shooting Shameless. We were in our last couple weeks. The last day of shooting was incredibly painful, just knowing that I wasn’t gonna see these people again, but also saying goodbye to the character. And then, when I did my ADR for the final episode, I knew that was really the end. We were doing it at Warner Bros. I left, and I took a walk around Warner Bros., where we had done the majority of the show for the last 11 years, and I had a little bit of a panic attack. It was just really overwhelming to say goodbye to, not only a character, but a real period of time, and this job that also changed my life so much, in just so many ways. So, it was difficult. And then, finding something else, I wasn’t sure I wanted to jump right back in and do TV. Not that anybody was banging down my door or anything, but I just wasn’t sure. I thought, “Maybe I’ll stay a little freed up for a while, and see what comes.” And then, I just got really lucky. I started talking to Chris while I was still shooting the last season of Shameless, so it all happened very quickly. The story was just so good and the character was really strong. I felt like my heart really broke for him and I felt like I really understood him. It was just too good to pass up. I think if I didn’t do it and I saw another actor doing it today, I would be really upset with myself.

Image via FX Networks

Definitely. One of the things that makes me love a character on a TV show is when that character feels like it was written and tailor-made for the actor playing it, even if that’s not true, and I can’t imagine anybody else having done this role.

WHITE: Oh, that’s nice.

Did you immediately feel connected to him? Were there questions you had, as far as the chef side of it, or did that not really play into it for you, when it came to connecting with the human side of it all?

WHITE: It did. I learned a lot. I spent a lot of time in kitchens and I talked to a lot of chefs. Originally, before I started that journey of understanding kitchen culture and trying to understand chefs a little bit more, I saw this determined young man whose identity was so wrapped up in being a chef and so wrapped up in his success. That felt familiar to me. Not as much today, but as a younger man and a younger actor, I felt like my identity was incredibly wrapped up in my job, as an actor and as a performer. That’s a very vulnerable position to be in because, if you have success, that success is wonderful and you have glory, and you feel like you’re on this high, but if you’re not having success, it can be the end of the world. I was familiar with that feeling, and I think that’s what Carmy is about, when you meet him. Everything is so high stakes and everything seems so life-or-death for him. That was something I could relate to and I knew I could probably play.

Everyone in this really just feels so perfectly cast, and I loved watching all of you work together. You’re number one on the call sheet, which means you set the tone on set, among the cast and the crew. You’re also the boss of everyone in this restaurant, so you’re the leader in two different ways. What’s it like to have that responsibility and pressure, maintain that, keep the focus, and do it all, in a healthy way?

WHITE: Yes, technically, I am number one on the call sheet, but the show is such a wonderful ensemble and everybody’s so good in it, so it felt very easy. I felt very lucky to be on Shameless for a long time because we had William H. Macy as number one on our call sheet, and he was just always so respectful and kind and humble to everybody. He set the tone for behavior on set. Now, I look at that behavior as my north star of how to behave, so that’s what I did. I just came to work ready and really in awe of my cast, and our writers and directors. It felt easy for me to fall into place with everybody. When you have people together in one place that are all very good at what they do and they have the same goal, it just makes things easy.

Image via FX Networks

And it’s not always a given that that’s going to happen, so it’s nice when it does.

WHITE: No, it’s definitely not. Yeah, absolutely, a hundred percent. We’re lucky, in that sense, with this.

What was it like to have the experience of working in restaurants and going to a cooking school? Were there things that just completely shocked you about what it was like to actually do that?

WHITE: What struck me most is the sacrifice of time, and how consistently you have to work and for how long you have to work to really move up, and how talented you have to be to really move up. If you don’t have that ability, you can work in a kitchen for a long time, but if you wanna be a chef and you wanna be a restauranteur and open your own places, that’s something else. It’s competitive. The success margin is so small. It’s a difficult industry. You’re working 14 to 16 hours. It’s also repetitive. You’re doing the same thing, every day. The environment is a wild environment to be a part of.

Is it something that you feel you grew to love, is it something you grew to respect, or is it something that made you grateful that it’s not the path that you took in life?

WHITE: I have a tremendous amount of respect. I always did. I didn’t have a lot of knowledge on what it took to run a restaurant and be a chef, but I knew it couldn’t be easy, so I always had a lot of respect. I have a lot more respect now, knowing what I know. It’s one of those jobs where, because of how much you have to sacrifice, if you don’t love it, you’re not gonna do it. You really need to love it to get all the way through. I don’t think I have the stuff to be a chef, but I have really enjoyed the process. I’m cooking more at home. If we get to do more of the show, I’m excited to go back into restaurants and get involved again and keep learning, for sure.

Image via FX Networks

I’ve been a dancer since I was four years old, and the relationship between dancer and teacher very much reminds me of the relationship between the head chef and the restaurant staff. Sometimes you have dance teachers that treat everybody horribly, but turn out great dancers, even though it’s the worst experience. You can have a teacher that challenges you, but maybe isn’t the worst person. And then, there were always the teachers that are just too easy and who don’t push you, and that you never really grow from, as a result. That experience really helped me understand what that relationship in the kitchen is like.

WHITE: A hundred percent. I spoke to almost all the chefs that I spent time with. There’s a shift in our culture in all industries, and that’s true of kitchens too. It used to be more hostile. It could be predatory, but that’s all changing, for the better. But I asked these chefs, who were guys in their forties, “When you were in school and you were coming up in restaurants, what was that environment like?” And it was way different from how they’re running their kitchens now. It was hostile, there was yelling, there was abuse, the hours were crazy, and they were always on call. And then I asked the question, “Does that make you better? Are you better because of that?” And a lot of them said yes, but they’d never do that to their cooks and their staff. And so, I think it’s an interesting question for Carmy because where Carmy comes from was a more hostile environment, but he’s also very aware of the world he’s living in today. I do think Carmy is good, at his core. It’s interesting to play him and to watch him find that balance. It’s like, “I wanna make you guys good. Do I have to yell? Do I have to be hurtful? Can I do this with kindness? Will it be as effective?” They’re all interesting questions that I think connect to the show.

How confined was the space you were working in? Was the kitchen for the show as tight and claustrophobic as it feels, from watching it?

WHITE: It was very, very small. The pilot, we were shooting in a real kitchen. And then, we built the kitchen for the rest of the series, but we built it identically. We just opened up everything a little bit more because we need to get a camera in there and our boom operators. Everybody has to be there, so we widened it a little bit, but not that much. It’s pretty true to the size of a common restaurant kitchen.

This is a character who’s going through so much. His brother’s passed away, e’s returned home, he’s trying to find what life means, and he doesn’t know if he wants to burn it all down or build it all up. What’s it like to play and explore someone who’s in that constant state of trauma? Did you find him exhausting to play? Is it cathartic to go through all that?

WHITE: There was an unease about Carmy, the whole show, where I felt like I couldn’t show up cheery, every day on set. I felt like I had to stay somewhere that was just a little bit more anxious or a little bit uneasy. But then, there’s also a lot of freedom in that because you never know what somebody’s gonna do, when they’ve gone through a period that is as traumatic as that is. There’s a freedom in that because almost nothing is wrong, with his behavior. I could make sense of any behavior of his. Anything that I was feeling in the moment, while I was doing a scene, I felt like it could be honest and true because of where he’s coming from and what he’s going through. So, I guess it was both. It was nice, and it was also difficult.

Image via FX Networks

He’s still in that stage where he hasn’t even really processed it yet. He’s still just so in it.

WHITE: Exactly. It’s fresh.

I also thought Jon Bernthal was such a great choice to play Carmy’s brother. There’s just something about him that comes across as this real tough guy, but at the same time, he’s someone that you just want to hug. What do you think he brought to the role and to the show?

WHITE: Yeah, he does. I don’t know him that well, but I think he’s got a big heart on him, for sure, and that comes through in his performances, absolutely. It’s really hard to come onto a set and do one scene like that, especially when you have to command the room, in such a way that was like necessary for Michael, Carmy’s brother. Jon just has that charisma. Not all actors do. And it’s an outward charisma. We just got really lucky. Ebon [Moss-Bachrach] knew him a little bit. They’d worked together before. Ebon reached out, and casting reached out, and Chris and Jon spoke for a while. Jon was so lovely to do it. He was working on another show, so we shot it on a Sunday. He had a pickup for 5am the next day, to go work. He was very nice to have done. He didn’t have to do it, obviously, so I feel very lucky for that. He was great.

You had great guest stars in this, from Jon Bernthal to Joel McHale to Molly Ringwald. Those are some pretty stellar people

WHITE: I know. It’s so cool. I do think our show is so, so, so good, but none of them needed the job, so they were doing it because they connected. Whether it was the character or the material, as a whole, they wanted to do it, and that’s just so nice. They were all really great. The three of them all came in for a day each and a scene each.

Episode seven is particularly incredible, just because of the level of tension and how much it packs into 20 minutes. I think it’s the shortest episode of the season, but you’re really put through the ringer. I also read that you did that as one take. What was that like to do? What was that like to experience? What does it teach you about acting and about yourself, as an actor, to have an experience like that?

WHITE: It’s the best. It’s just like theater, except that you’re doing a dance with the crew. It’s so fun because that’s the actor’s medium. It’s easiest to get lost, when you can do something for an hour and a half. You can really get lost in your own story, when you’re doing specific shots, and you’ve got a setup and they’re doing coverage. You have to do more work, as an actor, to believe everything, so it’s easier, I think, to do things that way. If we could do the whole series in one shot for each episode, I would do it. It was just amazing. We rehearsed it for two days, and then everybody showed up one morning, we shot it four or five times, all before lunch. And they were like, “We got it. Everybody go home.” It was so exciting. And the tension lent itself to the episode. You’re so afraid, the whole time, about messing up the shot. We were all tense because we didn’t wanna mess up the shot. Everybody was working so hard. Everybody was performing so well. You’re like, “What if I mess up? What if I mess up Ayo [Edebiri]’s best take, or Lionel [Boyce]’s best take?” There’s pressure, and the characters are all feeling that pressure, in that moment of the story. It all made sense. Doing that episode in one take really lent itself to the story. Oftentimes, people will do shots like that, just because they can, or they look cool, or they have the time or the money, but it doesn’t always lend itself to the story. In our case, it really did. I think it was a great idea that Chris had, to do it that way.

Image via FX Networks

This show also does a really great job of giving you a sense of being in a neighborhood and this being a community. You don’t have to have like a ton of story. You just know what that feels like.

WHITE: This is the way it is. Exactly.

I just thought that was brilliantly done.

WHITE: Yeah. In the last episode, when Richie was making his one call to his ex-wife, who I don’t think we’ve ever heard, the whole show, and we haven’t met, but you know that he’s got his ex-wife and his daughter, and he just apologizes for something we also don’t know anything about. Ebon made it so specific, it worked and it was just so human. I was really struck by that moment, and I just think Chris and Joanna are so smart to have made that moment what it is.

How do you feel about where things are left, at the end of the season, between Carmy and Sydney, and with the money? I thought it was particularly funny that the funniest moment of the season comes at the end, with this pile of money that they now have. How do you think all of this will affect things, moving forward?

WHITE: How about that frame? What a wild shot of everybody with the money. I don’t know exactly what’s gonna happen, but I really smiled when I was reading it. It made me feel like the first season’s really just a prologue for the show. It almost feels like this weird wink, where you’ve just been watching a lot of stuff before the credits roll, at the beginning of a movie. It felt really smart. I also feel like you’ve still got this tension, with Carmy and Sydney, and this power balance that they’re still gonna be struggling with. Yes, he apologized, kind of. Yes, she sort of accepted it. Yes, they both have a shared passion for this thing. But there’s certainly a lot for them to sort out with one another still left.

Are there things that you feel like you didn’t even get time to start to dig into in the first season, that you’re hoping the show will get some time to explore?

WHITE: Not really. I like how our writers never really delve that deep into the past. Even before episode eight, when Carmy is speaking in Al-Anon, you get bits and pieces and a little bit of this story and a little bit of this history, but we’re not holding your hand through it. The audience just has to be up for the ride, and I hope they like existing there because you have to hang in there a while, for all of it to make sense. I really appreciate that because I think it means that Chris and Joanna [Calo] have a lot of respect for the audience, or who they want the audience to be. So, I was really happy with how much or how little of everything was explored.

The Bear is available to stream at Hulu. Watch a teaser for the series below: