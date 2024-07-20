The Big Picture FX showcases immersive experiences at SDCC for The Bear, American Horror Story, What We Do in the Shadows, and It's Always Sunny.

The Bear offers a restaurant pop-up, while American Horror Story features a Fearless Hellevator with a sneak preview of Grotesquerie.

Fans can also visit Paddy's Pub from It's Always Sunny and the mansion from What We Do in the Shadows at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn.

Less than a week remains until San Diego Comic-Con begins and FX is cooking up some new immersive experiences based on the network's fan-favorite programs. The Disney-owned brand is responsible for some of television's best and brightest shows over the past several years and has a reputation for going all out at the convention hall. This year will be no exception, as it will mark the first time the Emmy juggernaut The Bear has ever graced SDCC as one of four new activations alongside What We Do in the Shadows, American Horror Story, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. All of these unique opportunities will be open at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn from the convention's first day on July 25 through its last on July 28.

Now three seasons deep, The Bear will introduce itself to convention-goers with a restaurant pop-up that will let everyone sample some of Carmy Berzatto's (Jeremy Allen White) best dishes. The activation will be designed like the interior of the titular restaurant complete with a daily chef's special including some convention-exclusive merchandise. Such an attraction comes at the perfect time, as the show only just released its third season and is riding high after surpassing 30 Rock's single-season Emmy nominations record with a staggering 23 nominations in the comedy category for Season 2. Christopher Storer and company still have a lot more to cook up too, as work on Season 4 is already well underway.

For those who prefer horror to food and high-anxiety cooking drama, the FX Fearless Hellevator will be on hand to shepherd them through the terrors of American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy's beloved anthology series is no stranger to bringing spooks to SDCC, yet this attraction will also be a bit nostalgic as attendees will ride through 12 of the scariest moments from the entire franchise. Additionally, the activation will act as a sneak preview of Murphy's latest macabre project, Grotesquerie, which is set to release this fall. The new series was announced out of nowhere earlier this year and has largely kept details under wraps, but the little tease we've gotten hints at something deeply disturbing ahead. Murphy reunites with Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance for the project, while also bringing aboard Leslie Manville and Travis Kelce in his first major acting role.

Visit the Best FX Comedy Hangout Spots at SDCC

Two of the most iconic locales from FX's long-running comedies will also be recreated at the convention next week, starting with Paddy's Pub from It's Always Sunny. The main location where all the best episodes of the Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton-created series begin or take place will be available for photo opportunities from its memorable worn-down front entrance. The Gang is by far the most tenured among the four shows represented, now with sixteen seasons under their belt and a seventeenth that will begin filming this September, according to Danny DeVito. Their antics don't appear to be coming to an end anytime soon, as It's Always Sunny renewed through Season 18, securing it the record for longest-running live-action comedy series in television history.

Finally, FX will bring viewers to the home of the Staten Island vampires to bid farewell before What We Do in the Shadows airs its sixth and final season. The mansion that has been wrecked, rebuilt, renovated, and much more will be available for photo opportunities with props from throughout the show's run to make the setup come alive. It's one last celebration of the wonderfully macabre and comedic show, which has been entertaining viewers with the antics of the four vampire roommates, their familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and the many other kooky characters that have appeared since the show began in 2019. Filming is complete on the final season, meaning it could see the light of day later this year or, more likely, in early 2025.

FX's activations will be open to the public at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn on Thursday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, though attendees will have to be 18 years or older to enter. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage of SDCC when the event begins next week.