Whites , the BBC comedy from 2010 was rich with offbeat, idiosyncratic humor. In its one-season, 6-episode run, Whites managed to infuse large doses of laughs into an all too short-lived series. The show follows the chaos and dismay that is working in a kitchen. The personalities all bring their own unique humorous contribution to the series. Roland White ( Alan Davies ) is the executive chef who usually puts his self-interests ahead of his kitchen; Bib ( Darren Boyd ) is the no-nonsense sous chef who tries to keep things afloat in spite of Roland's unprofessionalism; Skoose ( Stephen Whight ) is a cocky, young chef who is eager to usurp Bib to become sous chef; Caroline ( Katherine Parkinson ), the manager who has to, like Bib, contend with Roland's lack of reliability meanwhile having a will-they-or-won't-they relationship with him; Kiki ( Isy Suttie ), a dim, doe-eyed server; and Celia ( Maggie Steed ), the quirky owner of the White House hotel in which the restaurant is located.

Each episode provides its own flavor. That flavor could be Roland poisoning a rival, Bib spilling something in a sports car, or shortcuts taken during a health inspection. Like a well-prepared meal, the episodes tie together so that even small details can be used for comedy.

RELATED: The Best Cooking Shows On Hulu Right Now

'Whites' Doubles Down on the Kitchen Drama That 'The Bear' Has

Image via BBC

Roland, an albeit lazy and self-interested person is still a talented chef who quietly laments his talent going unrecognized. He works a job he's good at but unchallenged by, though he doesn't do much to challenge himself either and cruises on predictability. He is a common character encountered in many shows--a person grappling with time and talent wasted, or at least not living up to their full potential. Nonetheless, Roland can be endearing despite his negative qualities.

Bib, though Roland's sous chef and best friend, is in many ways his opposite. Where Roland is lackadaisical, Bib is alert. Roland can be apathetic, Bib is devoted. Bib is like many chefs who are obsessed with their work and pine to build upon their skills. His character embodies the kind of dedication necessary to excel in a career that is all-demanding. Yet despite his intense loyalty to his chosen field, he's still a person who lacks self-confidence whereas Roland is brimming with it. The two (mostly) work so well together because of the power of the opposite providing what the other needs. Towards the end of the series, it's clear that their friendship is one of the main, if not central, themes of the show.

Perhaps one of the greatest gems of the series is Kiki. Kiki is perfect. Whether she's drawing magical snail archers in the reservation book or telling a health inspector about her "famous" cousin, she's a complete joy to watch. Her absentminded good nature is executed perfectly--a woman oblivious to her own obliviousness. Isy Suttie, the actress who plays her, excels in making Kiki hilariously dull without making her a caricature. Many series include a character who is comically dense, but few actually achieve in animating a character who is funny without the aid of a laugh track. She is one of the most reliable source of humor for the series. Her sweet, unassuming demeanor balances perfectly with her simplicity.

While most chef series is of a serious, fast-paced nature, Whites is able to alleviate the intensity that is present in many cooking shows. The heat is on, but there's space to step outside the kitchen. The series, while in a restaurant atmosphere, isn't chained to it. Much of the show's comedy happens outside the doors from the hustle and bustle of food service.

'Whites' Was Chopped

Image via BBC

It's disappointing to know that the series wasn't renewed for a second season. Even with its reliable laughs, Whites wasn't given the opportunity to cook up more comedy for an audience who had an appetite for it. This might seem unsurprising now, in a time when genuinely good series are getting the ax, but over ten years ago, shows were given more leeway to gain an additional season.

The Office (U.S.) had a first season that wasn't greatly praised, yet it was granted a second season which led to more, until it eventually became a television favorite. Even Seinfeld took a couple of seasons to truly hone its brand of humor. Perhaps if Whites was given another season it could have been able to make more of an indention in television.

We Love Cooking Shows, Whether They're Live or Fictional

Image via BBC

With the popularity of cooking shows--How many cooking competitions are there?-- Whites could have survived for longer. The Bear's success exemplifies public taste for shows based in the kitchen. There are many reasons for cooking shows being a recipe for success: the fast-paced chaotic environment that is working in a kitchen is interesting to observe; cooking requires skill, dedication, and precision, all while being under the most unforgiving timer of all: a person's limited patience for food when hungry. Cooking shows are also enjoyed because of the vicarious nature of seeing food crafted carefully and thoughtfully.

For those who can't take the heat, hence stay out the kitchen, a cooking series is a window into a world where pressure abounds, but viewers are comfortably distant from. And maybe one of the greatest draws to restaurant shows is that viewers are able to see someone engage with their passion in a real setting. As intimidating as Gordon Ramsay can be, there is a thrill in watching someone care so much about something. As particular as judges from food competitions are, it stems from a love of their craft. Gastronomy can be some of life's greatest experiences. For many, cooking brings great joy. Humans have a connection to food; it's cultural, familial, and essential.

Our admiration for cuisine is evident by the amount of entertainment dedicated to it. Julia Child has a movie, Julie & Julia, and series, Julia, about her. Disney's Ratatouille was well-received and introduced children to the craft of cuisine through animation. Even The Menu combined a love of cuisine and love of horror. Whites effectively mixed kitchen chaos with the ingredient of comedy.

Whites is a comedy that avoids outlandish humor, instead opting for much of its comedy to be created in the dialogue. It's show for people who despise the laugh track, and it doesn't lend itself to garish humor. Whites is full of dry British humor, viewers who have palate for subtle hints of humor will appreciate its comedy. It's a show that faithfully and consistently provides chuckles throughout each episode.