There are few movies that can hit a nerve quite like the works of David Lynch. But Bertrand Bonello delivered a science-fiction movie that was released everywhere this past year and came closer than ever to reflecting the uniquely nightmarish qualities of Lynch's recent films. The Beast, originally released in 2023 and distributed widely in 2024, is a surreal, romantic, dystopian thriller that stars Léa Seydoux and George McKay. The movie is very loosely based on a 1903 novella, The Beast in the Jungle, by Henry James. The novel concerns a man whose obsession with his fatalist philosophy keeps him from ever feeling passionate or motivated enough to accomplish anything with his life. The Beast takes only loose threads from this novel, modernizing that idea to communicate the dangers of this self-imposed feeling of stagnation, inferiority, or doom that can lead to externalized violence. Bonello took these thematic threads and wove them into a terrifying vision of humanity's bleak future, and one of the most striking movies of the decade so far.

What is 'The Beast' About?

Image via Ad Vitam

The Beast follows Seydoux as Gabrielle, a woman signing up to receive a cryptic procedure that will remove her ability to feel strong emotions. Gabrielle meets Louis (McKay) on the way to an appointment about this procedure, and feels drawn to him. Throughout the trials of the procedure, Gabrielle lives out different lifetimes where she and Louis cross paths as alternate versions of themselves.

The Beast explores a variety of ideas, including the way that capitalism sands humanity down and how the vast increase in technological advancement has threatened human creativity and our capacity to feel as strongly as we once did. The film is tragic, haunting, and especially timely in an age where generative AI threatens the beauty and sincerity of the human experience. The Beast uses its time-jumping narrative to depict how technology and modernization has driven a wedge between people, making them less emotionally driven and more driven by arbitrary, self-imposed notions of productivity and efficiency. The modern world is sanitized and full of incredible inventions, but that progress has been used to enable and incentivize people being colder and more cruel to one another.

How 'The Beast' Reflects Elements of David Lynch's Storytelling Approach

People love to throw the term "Lynchian" around in response to surreal imagery. David Lynch has made a career out of telling stories in unconventional ways that often employ surreal visuals, industrial soundscapes, and disturbing material. But those elements alone are not enough to match the energy of a Lynch movie. That is especially the case for his later career output; films such as Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, and Inland Empire. These movies are known to involve a dynamic approach to identity, with major characters shifting between personas and sometimes becoming entirely different people. They also all have narratives that avoid any sense of linear chronology, and are not beholden to any particular setting.

The Beast meets all of these criteria, as both Seydoux and McKay play roles that span across a variety of timelines. But that is not the only way The Beast evokes Lynch's late-period style. Bonello's film has a strong undercurrent of dread. The gradually mounting discomfort is the kind of creeping feeling that has only ever been surpassed by Lynch's work in projects such as Inland Empire or Twin Peaks: The Return, both of which use a particular style of digital cinematography that adds an uncanny layer of lo-fi horror to the mix. One particular sequence in The Beast, where Seydoux video chats with a psychic medium, is a prime example of this unsettling, skin-crawling filmmaking that feels like a Lynchian nightmare.

Beyond the stylistic and structural elements that evoke some of Lynch's most cryptic works, The Beast also explores many themes central to Twin Peaks, the television series that made Lynch a household name. Twin Peaks is a show about a lot of different ideas, but chief among them is a dark examination of the ways that men intentionally and/or indirectly harm and exploit women. The 2014-set storyline of The Beast is especially reflective of these themes, with the narrative involving McKay as an incel character who was directly inspired by a real-life mass shooter.

Although Bonello has denied that Lynch had any direct influence on The Beast, he acknowledged in an interview with Hey U Guys that Twin Peaks: The Return had a significant impact on him. The movie may not be pulling straight from Lynch's works, but the similarities have been noted by many critics and fans. Anyone who loves Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, or any of Lynch's masterworks should add The Beast to the top of their watchlist.

