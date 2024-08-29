After starring in the lowest-rated Marvel project of all-time, Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson has officially signed on for his next project. A new report from Deadline has revealed that Jackson will star as The President of the United States in the upcoming film The Beast, which earns its name from the presidential limousine which has been dubbed The Beast by members of the Secret Service. Jackson will star alongside Joel Kinnaman and Guy Burnet; details about the former's role are being kept under wraps, while the latter is set to play the main adversary to Jackson's Commander in Chief. Filming for The Beast is set to begin on September 4 in the Canary Islands and Madrid.

James Madigan will direct The Beast after working as a second unit director on the Jason Statham-led action movie, The Meg. He has also worked as the second unit director on other projects such as Transformers: Rise of the Beats, and the Apple TV+ series starring Jason Momoa, See. He even worked with Marvel during Phase 1 when he served as the additional associate visual effects supervisor on Iron Man 2. Umair Aleem will pen the script for The Beast, having only worked on two projects prior; Extraction, the 2015 film starring Bruce Willis, and Kate, the 2021 film starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson.

What Have ‘The Beast’ Stars Been in Lately?

Jackson has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it began in Phase 1, and just last year he starred in two projects, Secret Invasion and The Marvels. He also featured in one of the biggest box office flops of 2024, Argylle, which failed to gross $100 million at the worldwide box office despite being produced for a reported cost of $200 million. As for Kinnaman, his most famous role came 10 years ago in 2014, when he played RoboCop in the film of the same name, and he also starred as Rick Flag Jr. in the 2016 Suicide Squad film and the James Gunn-directed reboot which premiered in 2021, The Suicide Squad. He also recently appeared in the 2023 action film, Silent Night.

The Beast does not yet have an official release date, but is due to begin filming next week in the Canary Islands and Madrid. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Jackson's recent work in The Marvels, now streaming on Disney+.

