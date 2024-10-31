Kit Harington will always be known for his role as Jon Snow, but now the Game of Thrones vet has a new project that’s a hit on streaming. Harington stars alongside Ashleigh Cummings in The Beast Within, the werewolf horror flick that has jumped to the top of Hulu’s streaming charts. It currently sits in the #1 spot, comfortably ahead of other movies such as Late Night with the Devil, Smile, and Superbad. The Beast Within follows 10-year-old Willow, who tails her parents out of their secret fortified compound into the English wilds on a trek deep into the heart of the forest. In addition to Harington and Cummings, The Beast Within also stars James Cosmo and Adam Basil and the film sits at a 40% score from critics and a 52% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Beast Within was written by Greer Ellison and Alexander J. Farrell, with Farrell also directing the film. Ellison made his screenwriting debut in 2017 on Butterfly Kisses, the drama starring Leigh Gill and Rosie Day, and he more recently wrote the screenplay for A Woman At Night, the drama/mystery flick starring Alex Chang and Miles Richardson. Before penning the script for The Beast Within, Ellison also wrote How to Date Billy Walsh, the romantic comedy starring Sebastian Croft and Tanner Buchanan that’s streaming on Prime Video. Ellison has also been tapped to write the screenplay for Amare, the upcoming drama in production that stars Elijah Baker, and he will also pen the scripts for Paper Babylon and Dream Team 2023.

What Else Has Kit Harington Been in Recently?

In addition to his roles in The Beast Within and Game of Thrones, Kit Harington also recently starred in Industry, the HBO Original series that aired its Season 3 finale at the end of September. Harington also starred alongside Scoot McNairy in Blood for Dust, the 2023 R-rated crime thriller that’s also streaming on Hulu. He even made his Marvel debut starring alongside his Game of Thrones veteran Richard Madden in Eternals in 2021, but there has been no word on his return to the franchise in a future project. Harington will next star alongside Naomi Scott and Sonoya Mizuno in Eternal Return, a romance thriller from writer/director Yaniv Raz.

The Beast Within stars Kit Harington and was written by Greer Ellison and directed by Alexander J. Farrell. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Beast Within on Hulu.

3 10 The Beast Within The Beast Within follows 10-year-old Willow, who begins to question her family’s isolated life on a fortified compound in the English wilds. After following her parents on a secret trek into the forest, she discovers her father’s horrifying transformation, uncovering a dark family secret. Director Alexander Farrell Cast Kit Harington , Ashleigh Cummings , James Cosmo , Caoilinn Springall Writers Alexander Farrell

