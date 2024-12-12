This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

This news is about to make us all twist and shout, as Joseph Quinn, best known for his guitar-wielding turn in Stranger Things and his recent role as the Roman Emperor Geta in Gladiator II, just booked himself a ticket to ride on Sam Mendes' hugely ambitious project on The Beatles. Mendes will be making four feature films based on each of the Fab Four, with Quinn reportedly set to play George Harrison, as per a report by Deadline today. It looks like the cast of the world's most famous band has been filled now, following some leaked news earlier this week, and indeed, this year.

The buzz has been impossible to keep under wraps, and rumors have been flying Here, There and Everywhere, with Ridley Scott inadvertently letting it slip during an awards conversation with Christopher Nolan that Paul Mescal would be tackling the role of Paul McCartney, while Ringo Starr couldn't Keep a Secret as he revealed that Barry Keoghan would be battering the drums as a younger version of Starr. Harris Dickinson is rumored to take on the role of John Lennon, following his buzzy projects like The Iron Claw and Babygirl.

And though it's meant to be four features about each member of the group, it's pretty obvious we'll see them all Come Together in each of the films. Quinn’s casting as George Harrison is particularly fitting given his musical flair. Fans still remember his electrifying rendition of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in Stranger Things, although Abbey Road might well be a slightly more enticing place to shred some tunes than on top of a caravan in an alternate dimension filled with killer monsters.

What Else Has Joseph Quinn Been Up To?

In June 2024, Quinn starred as Eric in A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel to the acclaimed horror series, and received great praise for his quiet and emotional performance alongside Lupita Nyong'o. In November, Quinn was one of the twin Emperors of Rome in Gladiator II alongside Fred Hechinger. His co-star Paul Mescal will be joining him in this Beatles project, while looking ahead to next summer, Quinn is set to portray Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch, in Marvel Studios' upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which has been scheduled for release on July 25, 2025.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on these hugely ambitious projects from Sam Mendes.