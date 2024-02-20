The Big Picture Sony Pictures will produce a 4-film biopic on The Beatles , told through each band member's perspective.

This project is a historic milestone, receiving approval from McCartney, Starr, and the estates of Lennon and Harrison.

The films will be directed by critically acclaimed direct Sam Mendes.

Musician-centered biopics have been all the rage in recent years, with Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher telling the story of Freddie Mercury and Queen in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody, and audiences preparing to take in both the music and the complicated stories of Amy Winehouse and Michael Jackson in Back to Black and Michael, respectively. But here’s one we never saw coming—Sony Pictures has somehow nabbed the rights to go behind the real story of whom many consider to be the biggest rock band of all-time: The Beatles. Teaming up with Sam Mendes and Neal Street Productions, the revered studio will put together a gargantuan four-film production that will follow the band’s rise to icon status with each installment telling the story through the eyes of one of the members.

In case the mind-blowingly incredible scale of the title isn’t completely obvious at first, this will be the first time in history that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of the late John Lennon and George Harrsion have given over the rights to the fab four’s incredible story. Sony and the rest of the team backing the project also had to go through Apple Corps Ltd., the company that owns the band’s music which will be included in the groundbreaking film. With critically acclaimed filmmaker, Mendes (American Beauty, Jughead, Empire of Light), behind each of the four films, this will undoubtedly be a unique take, giving each of the members their own voice in all the highs, lows, and drama that surrounded their world-wide takeover.

Recognizing the immense opportunity and pressured task that’s been put into his hands, Mendes said, “I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.” Mendes’ Neal Street Productions partner, Pippa Harris, added, “We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time.”

Why Has It Taken So Long For a Biopic About The Beatles to Come to Fruition?

Close

With Lennon and Harrison having both passed away a number of years ago, any sort of project like this one would need to go through their estates. Meanwhile, McCartney and Starr have been hesitant about giving the rights away—especially because it’s a true “depending on who you ask” scenario with each member having his own experience. As the story of The Beatles (specifically Lennon’s) can be a difficult one to dissect, it’s hard to paint a picture of exactly what happened during the band’s catapult to fame and the tumultuous years that would follow. While solo documentaries have come out, this will be the first time that a director will be stepping up to the monumental task of combining them all. However, giving each member his own lens is likely how the project was able to fully take shape.

As of right now, the untitled biopic is eyeing a release at some point in 2027. Stay tuned as we’ll be sure to keep you updated as news rolls in.