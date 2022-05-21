Just like they invaded the hearts of Americans everywhere during the 1960s, The Beatles are about to invade your living room when The Beatles: Get Back makes its way onto Blu-ray and DVD July 12. The three part docuseries covers the world surrounding the infamous band as they gear up to lay down the tracks to their 1970s top-selling album, Let It Be. With the helpful eye of legendary director, Peter Jackson, guiding you through each magical musical moment, you won’t miss a beat of the fab four’s creative process.

The gargantuan three part series made its way to Disney+ over the course of three days in late November of last year. Since its time on the streaming platform, critics flocked to it to share their acclaim for the story Jackson was able to weave. Viewers were also treated to the group’s final live performance on the Apple office’s rooftop overlooking London’s Savile Row. The idea that the series would show the concert in its entirety was so exciting that it received its very own IMAX release, giving fans a front row seat to one of the most talked about happenings in rock n’ roll history. With the purchase of the Blu-ray or DVD, you can sit in that front row over and over again, reliving your favorite songs by The Beatles and watching countless hours of never before seen footage and audio. Part one will see the band rehearsing for a concert at Twickenham Film Studios, with the second part revealing the beginning of their Apple Studios recording sessions, and will finish out with the third installment covering the rooftop concert.

The Beatles: Get Back stars Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon. Audiences can expect the real thing as McCartney and Starr served as producers alongside Lennon’s widow and performance artist, Yoko Ono Lennon and Harrison’s widow and author, Olivia Harrison. Jackson, Clare Olssen, and Jonathan Clyde also served as producers with Jeff Jones and Ken Kamins joining as executive producers.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Directed by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions. The documentary showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome, and is compiled from 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 (under the supervision of Michael Lindsay-Hogg and his director of photography Tony Richmond) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored. Also featured – for the first time in its entirety – is The Beatles’ last live performance as a group: the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

Tune up your DVD or Blu-ray player and get ready to snag your own copy of The Beatles: Get Back when it gets its July 12 release.

