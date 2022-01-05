Film director and producer Peter Jackson is not exactly known for creating bite-sized content. His latest project, the three-part docuseries The Beatles: Get Back chronicles the making of the eponymous band’s album Let It Be. With a total running time of almost eight hours, the series is a treat to Beatles fans everywhere, and had them yearning to watch the band's legendary rooftop concert at Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters on the big screen. Well, now they can.

IMAX theaters decided to partner up with Disney+ in order to section out a part of the docuseries – the 60-minute concert – and present it to fans on the 53rd anniversary of the performance. The IMAX exclusive event will also feature a Q&A with Jackson, who couldn’t be more excited about it:

“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen. It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

Image via Disney

The concert-part of the docuseries is being optimized for IMAX screens, with image and sound reworked in order to provide moviegoers with the best experience possible. The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert will have a global premiere across IMAX theaters and then it comes back for an encore on February 11 to 13. Disney has also announced that the full docuseries will be available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. as early as February 8.

Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment, revealed that there’s been constant demand from fans who want to experience The Beatles’ last concert as if they were there:

“Ever since Peter Jackson’s beautiful and illuminating docuseries debuted, we’ve heard non-stop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in IMAX. We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring ‘Get Back’ to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.”

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert premieres on January 30 on IMAX theaters, featuring a Q&A with director and producer Peter Jackson. Tickets are currently on sale at the IMAX website.

You can also watch the concert in special screenings held from February 11 to February 13.

You can stream The Beatles: Get Back, the three-part docuseries, on Disney+ now.

