Peter Jackson has never exactly shied away from the epics: the full Lord of the Rings trilogy comes to a gargantuan nine hours, and the subsequent Hobbit sequels come together at around eight. The veteran director turned away from fantasy fiction to the documentary realm in 2018 with the archival World War I work They Shall Not Grow Old, and his next project is a continuation of this new focus — The Beatles: Get Back, a decidedly lighter docuseries tracking the iconic British band's recording sessions.

While its three parts were originally announced to span six hours, the series will clock in at close to eight, Collider can exclusively reveal. Peter Jackson confirmed the runtime in an upcoming interview with Collider, which will be available to watch in the coming days.

Episode-specific timings are as follows:

Part one is 157 minutes.

Part two is 173 minutes.

Part three is 138 minutes.

All in all, that's enough time to give Abbey Road ten spins (and change) on the decks. The film will be released over the course of three days this upcoming Thanksgiving weekend, exclusively on Disney+.

The Beatles: Get Back is produced by Clare Olssen and Jonathan Clyde, alongside Ken Kamins and Apple Corps’ Jeff Jones as executive producers. Jabez Olssen is playing the pivotal role as the documentary’s editor, while all the musical elements will be handled by Giles Martin and Sam Okell.

The Beatles: Get Back will stream exclusively on Disney+ on November 25, 26, and 27. Check out the full synopsis for the film below.

Directed by three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The documentary showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome, compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 (by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to these private film archives. The Beatles: Get Back is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years, capturing the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The documentary features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

