John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, also known as The Beatles, are no strangers to big or small screens. Having starred as character versions of themselves in the 1964 feature film A Hard Day's Night and its more colorful and bizarre sequel Help!, The Beatles were keen to branch into the film industry in many different ways. John Lennon took time off from his band duties in 1966 to act in How I Won the War on a set in Almeria. This production would later become the setting of a 2013 Spanish film called Living Is Easy With Eyes Closed, a title taken from the lyrics of Lennon's song "Strawberry Fields Forever." The band also lent their music, names, and likenesses (though not their speaking voices) to the groundbreaking animated film Yellow Submarine and the Saturday morning cartoon The Beatles. But did you know they lobbied for countless projects that never happened, including the casting of Rolling Stone Mick Jagger in 1971's A Clockwork Orange?

What Would Mick Jagger's Version of 'A Clockwork Orange' Have Been?

In 2015, a document went to auction via Paddle8 and was expected to reach anywhere from $18,000 and $25,000. The double-sided page was a petition typed by none other than Mick Jagger himself, and addressed to Dr. Strangelove screenwriter Terry Southern, who was looking to adapt Anthony Burgess' book A Clockwork Orange at the time. Southern had plans for Blowup star David Hemmings to play the leading role, but Jagger had other plans as detailed in his note. It reads "Dear Mr Southern, We, the undersigned, do hereby protest with extreme vehemence as well as shattered illusions (in you) the preference of David Hemmings above Mick Jagger in the role of Alex in 'The Clockwork Orange'...." In the hopes of using his notoriety to get the role of Alex, Jagger rallied some famous friends to sign the document, thus earning the page its auction value. Among the signatures are Marianna Faithful and Anita Pallenberg as well as all four members of The Beatles. This, however, was not the first time The Beatles had tried and failed to influence the filmography of director Stanley Kubrick. In 1968, the fabulous four lobbied for Kubrick to direct them in an adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, but the auteur refused, calling the material "unfilmable."

A Clockwork Orange is set in a near-future dystopian version of Britain and follows a young criminal and rapist named Alex. Alex and his gang of "droogs" commit a spree of horrific crimes, and Alex is later arrested. He undergoes a series of experimental psychological conditioning techniques only to end up back where he began again, like clockwork. The book and the film (which Kubrick eventually directed with Malcolm McDowell in the lead role) is narrated by Alex in Nadsat, a fictional future-version of colloquial English, made up of traditional English, Russian, and other Slavic terms, as well as Cockney Rhyming Slang. Alex wasn't given a last name in the novel, though he does refer to himself as The Large. Kubrick, therefore, added that Alex's self-assigned surname becomes DeLarge, although keen-eyed viewers will notice on prop paperwork that his last name in the film is Burgess, a nod to the novel's author.

Jagger had originally bought the film rights to A Clockwork Orange from Burgess for $500, only to sell it for a large profit to film producer Si Litvinoff, who would go on to produce the film with Kubrick as well as produce the David Bowie film The Man Who Fell to Earth later, in 1976. Before that, though, Litvinoff was revealed to have written a letter to Midnight Cowboy director John Schlesinger which resurfaced in 2008. The letter detailed all the reasons Schlesinger should direct the adaptation with Jagger in the lead role. "After you've read the script and novel I'm sure you will see the incredible potential we all see in this project. [...] This film should break ground in its language, cinematic style and soundtrack. [And] The Beatles love the project." Jagger imagined his fellow Stones playing Alex's droogs, while The Beatles would have provided the film's soundtrack. Unfortunately for Jagger, Schlesinger called the film's 'ultra-violence' not "the sort of subject I particularly want to tackle."

Mick Jagger Went On To Act in Other Films Instead

Despite Schlesinger's visual style and controversial content in Midnight Cowboy making him an appropriate fit to adapt Burgess' novel to the screen, Litvinoff was back to square one, and eventually, Kubrick signed onto the project. Famous for being specific and particular with his creative decisions, Kubrick cast exactly who he wanted in the role and would not be swayed by a Rolling Stone, just as he hadn't been swayed by The Beatles in 1968. Malcolm McDowell was cast, and the film became a cultural and critical success, still remembered as an iconic classic today. Mick Jagger would go on to build an acting career for himself all the same, starring in 1970's Ned Kelly, the real-life story of Australia's most notorious bushranger. With Kelly being the rock star outlaw of his time, the film was marketed by stating "If Ned Kelly were alive today, he'd probably be Mick Jagger!"

1970 would also see Jagger turn in an effective performance in Performance, a fantastically absurd film about a violent gangster who seeks refuge in the home of a former rock star. It may be hard to imagine Mick Jagger in the role of A Clockwork Orange's Alex until you've seen Performance, but with the context of his petition in mind, Performance becomes all the more delicious, as he proves he could have been just as capable as McDowell in the role. As for The Beatles, they would go on to endorse their own films soon enough, with John Lennon advocating for Alejandro Jodorowsky's acid-western El Topo resulting in its American distribution, while George Harrison remortgaged his own house to help finance the production of Monty Python's Life of Brian.