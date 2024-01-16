The Big Picture Netflix's The Beautiful Game will be released on March 29, 2024, starring Bill Nighy as the manager of England's Homeless World Cup team.

The film follows the team as they compete in Rome and adds striker Vinny to the squad who must overcome personal challenges.

The Homeless World Cup is a charity organization that holds an annual soccer tournament with teams from over 70 countries.

Netflix has unveiled a first image of Bill Nighy in The Beautiful Game, their upcoming feature about the Homeless World Cup. The sports drama will kick off on March 29, 2024. Deadline has the first look at the film, in which Nighy can be seen cheering his team to victory, as England's flag waves in the background. Nighy stars as Mal, the manager of England's Homeless World Cup team, who takes his team to Rome for the tournament. Just before leaving, he takes a chance, adding striker Vinny (Top Boy's Micheal Ward) to the team; Vinny has the talent to propel the team to a championship, but he has to conquer his own personal demons, first. The film will also star Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes), Callum Scott Howells (It's a Sin), Kit Young (Shadow and Bone), Sheyi Cole (Full Circle), Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War), Robin Nazari (Snabba Cash), Aoi Okuyama (Paripi Koumei), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out Alive), Tadashi Watanabe (Tokyo Vice), Kazuhiro Muroyama (Kate), and Valeria Golino (Rain Man).

The Beautiful Game has been in the works for some time, and filmed in 2021. It was directed by Thea Sharrock; it will be her fourth feature, after Me Before You, The One and Only Ivan, and the upcoming Wicked Little Letters. The script is by British screenwriter and novelist Frank Cottrell-Boyce (Hilary and Jackie, Millions, The Railway Man).

What is the Homeless World Cup?

Founded in 1999, the Homeless World Cup is a global charity organization that seeks to end homelessness; every year it mounts a soccer tournament in which every participating country fields a team composed of unhoused players. A women's tournament was added to the event in 2008. More than seventy countries worldwide participate in the tournament. This year's tournament took place in Sacramento, Califnornia; Chile won the men's tournament, while Mexico won the women's. Actor Colin Farrell, who is a producer on The Beautiful Game, is a longtime supporter of the event; he previously narrated Kicking It, a 2008 documentary about the tournament.

Image via Netflix

In addition to Collin Farrell, The Beautiful Game was produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Ben Knight for Blueprint Pictures, and Anita Overland (Small Axe). Diarmuid McKeown, Claudine Farrell and Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek for Film4 executive produced the film.

The Beautiful Game will debut on Netflix on March 29, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Bill Nighy for Living below.