The Big Picture The Beautiful Game is a heartwarming sports film inspired by the real Homeless World Cup, with a strong message for all ages.

The film explores themes of identity, belonging, and inclusion through sports, highlighting redemption and self-belief.

Despite some formulaic storytelling, the movie offers a poignant message about the communal joy and power of sports for marginalized individuals.

With events like the World Cup and the upcoming Euro 2024 drawing in billions of viewers, it’s no secret soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world. Given its immense popularity, Hollywood has long tried to capitalize on the game’s unique charm and success. But while shows like Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso showcase inspiring and heartfelt tales of underdogs, Netflix’s sports dramedy, The Beautiful Game starring Bill Nighy, brings a unique realism to the sport. The socially aware film inspired by the real-life Homeless World Cup is unlike others in the genre due in part to its message. Directed by Thea Sharrock (Me Before You) and made with the support of The Homeless World Cup and producer Colin Farrell, The Beautiful Game is a feel-good, charming movie the whole family can enjoy. But even when it takes notes from the real-life tournament and its players, the story slides into relatively formulaic offside traps rooted in simplicity.

Still, The Beautiful Game serves as a luminous reminder of how sports can transform not just our communities but the lives of those involved. There’s a strong honesty and heart captained by Nighy and his co-star Michael Ward (The Old Guard) throughout the film. Even as it’s more straightforward without taking complexities into account, The Beautiful Game still serves its purpose as a heartwarming sports flick worthy of a watch. The story might not be as memorable as it dips into traditional tropes, but the tournament itself and its message are one to heed on a deeper level.

What Is 'The Beautiful Game' About?

Following a team of homeless English football players, led by their coach Mal Bradley (Nighy), The Beautiful Game gets its legs almost immediately and wastes no time establishing its story. While audiences are treated to inspiring shots of young footballers in training in the opening scenes, we also meet our main character Vinny Walker (Ward). After an inner monologue play-by-play, he makes his way onto the field and catches the eye of former football scout Mal. With the pair getting acquainted, Mal introduces him to his motley crew of players heading to Rome to compete in an international football tournament, The Homeless World Cup. Despite players working to change their lives and Mal believing Vinny can be a reliable striker, his pride gets in the way and he steps back. But it’s a subsequent moment with his estranged daughter and her mother that leads him to want to make a change and prove himself. It’s this interaction between his family that also falls into stencil-like tropes and resembles something out of a Hallmark Channel catalog that doesn’t offer much more complexity.

While we learn more about Vinny and his struggles as a father and man, his joining Mal’s crew in Rome shows a rather complex character who has made his entire life about scoring, winning, and getting scouted. Through his interactions with his teammates, we learn how he often disregards them for being where they are in life. But even Mal, who is one of the stronger written characters treating everyone with compassion and kindness, slides into the cliché caricature of a widow trying his best to do the right thing. When we learn of the supporting characters’ backstories, it all comes off as somewhat one-note, even if it’s still wholesome. Characters like Nathan (Callum Scott Howells), who is a recovering heroin addict, or Aldar (Robin Nazari), a Syrian refugee who was once a barber, give things a bit of a small-screen vibe. However, Cal (Kit Young) is one of the few characters that offers a sharp contrast to Vinny, which stems from a competitive antagonism at first but smooths out into a friendship. As the story progresses and we get some funny, heartfelt moments, Vinny has to learn to work together and overcome his past, even if it seems like it’s too late.

'The Beautiful Game' Excels With Its Cast

The Beautiful Game excels at being a heartfelt story with some inspired moments that balance its worthy messaging. Nighy and Ward each inhabit their performances with an admirable conviction and heart. Ward offers strong layers and complexity as Vinny, who is a cold, detached character. The absorbing moments he shares with his co-stars open up interest on a deeper level, even if the writing doesn’t always meet him at his depth. There is a particular moment where he is just downright cruel to his roommate, Nathan (Howells). It's this scene between Howells and Ward that lifts the story higher. It gives audiences a deeper, darker look at Vinny with an engrossing turn and a breakthrough for the character.

Though soccer has often shown us that real-life football managers are rather ill-tempered, Mal is nothing like that. Nighy’s character is a kind, soft-spoken personality who genuinely cares for his homeless team. While they all have stories, Mal’s gives the film a much-needed twist and it’s through the emotional range of Nighy that we are compelled to know more. It’s also his scenes with Ward that take the film in another direction to create a fascinating dynamic, full of heart and understanding. The two men are nothing alike, but also very similar in hiding their grief.

'The Beautiful Game' Creates a Strong Awareness for Its Subject

Without it ever feeling preachy, Sharrock offers a smart, heartfelt film about people and the best of humanity. In many ways, it’s all about finding yourself through the support and trust of others. Sure, the film is sometimes too shiny and filled with an overly perky, uplifting score, but that comes with the territory for a sports film. Despite this, The Beautiful Game highlights the communal joy of sports and the power it holds for those marginalized. It also shines a light on what’s happening with homelessness and The Homeless World Cup, something many watching might never have heard of.

On top of that, it highlights how those living in less fortunate situations can find a collective soul in sport. Since its inception in 2003, more than 1.2 million people have taken part in The Homeless World Cup. Through Vinny and his teammates, we see this transpire with characters who lean on the sport to not just be a part of something but to feel a greater sense of family or belonging. Understanding one person’s story is a powerful tool in recognizing our own compassion, and it’s this impactful message that is brought to life with brisk editing and smart pacing that gives the story and its game sequences a lot more charm and weight.

Joyous and inspiring, The Beautiful Game shines a light on those struggling and brings awareness to a social cause through some uplifting messages. While the film is an important one about an extremely serious social problem tackled most sensitively, there are times it leans on too many formulaic routes to tell its story.

The Beautiful Game REVIEW Netflix's The Beautiful Game may rely on familiar tropes, but strong performances ensure it is still just enough of a winner. 7 10 Pros The Beautiful Game shines a light on those struggling and brings awareness to a social cause through some uplifting messages.

Bill Nighy and Michael Ward inhabit their performances with an admirable conviction to truly lead the film.

It excels at being a heartfelt story with some inspired moments. Cons The Beautiful Game falls into stencil-like tropes that feel like a made-for-TV movie that doesn't offer much more complexity.

The Beautiful Game is streaming worldwide on March 29 on Netflix.

