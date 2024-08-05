The Big Picture The trailer for The Becomers reveals a dark and intriguing twist on the body-snatching genre.

Directed by indie filmmaker Zach Clark, the film follows alien lovers assimilating on Earth.

Clark's successful Kickstarter project, White Reindeer, showcases his talent for unique storytelling.

The trailer for the 2023 film, The Becomers is here, putting a more gruesome and absurd take to the body-snatching genre. The film made its debut during the 2023 Fantasia International Film Festival and stars Russell Mael, Molly Plunk, Isabel Alamin, Keith Kelly, and Mike Lopez. The film will have a limited theatrical release across America before it makes its way to VOD for all to see.

Directed and written by Zach Clark, the film is about two alien lovers who arrive on Earth separately due to their fleeing from a dying planet. Mael narrates the trailer, with a message to their lost lover, hoping they're doing everything they can to survive. It's later revealed that there are many of these body-snatching aliens, who are taking over innocent lives to assimilate on Earth. However, the narrator believes there is a way to live on the planet without killing anyone.

Following its debut at the Fantasia Film Festival, The Becomers premiered in the U.S. during the Beyond Fest and later in Europe during the 37th Leeds International Film Festival. At the time of writing, The Becomers currently has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The sci-fi horror flick will begin its limited U.S. theatrical run on August 23 in New York's Cinema Village and will end in Chicago on September 13 at the Music Box Theater.

Zach Clark’s Filmmaking History and Other Notable Projects

Clark is an indie filmmaker, who started his career in 2003 with the short, Elliot Flies. Since then, he has directed 7 movies, written 9 films, and edited 27 projects. Aside from The Becomers, Clark is known for his other projects, such as Little Sister, White Reindeer, and Modern Love is Automatic.

White Reindeer was a successful Kickstarter project of his, as it was able to reach its goal of $33,000 in 52 days thanks to the help of nearly 300 backers, supporting the project. The movie was set during the winter holidays when a widow forms a friendship with her late husband's lover. It premiered during SXSW 2013 and starred Anna Margaret Hollyman, Laura Lemar-Goldsborough, Fernanda Tapia, Lydia Hyslop, Joe Swanberg, Chris Doubek, and Nathan Williams. Since its release, the film has received an average critic score of 90% and an audience score of 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was also recognized in a handful of film festivals, as it won "Best Narrative Feature" during the 2013 Oak Cliff Festival, "Best Feature" at the 2013 Boston Underground Film Festival, and was nominated for Vision during the 2013 SXSW Film Festival.

The Becomers will be available for VOD on September 24, 2024. You can watch the trailer above.