When you think of Alfred Hitchcock, you think of tension: Murder, intrigue, twists, misdirection, and beautiful women (mostly blondes) all come to mind. It’s what director Curtis Hanson must surely have been thinking in 1987 for his thriller The Bedroom Window. Adapted from Anne Holden’s novel The Witnesses, this understated homage to Hitchcock is not quite forgotten, though not critically favored. Marked by impressive performances, strong direction, and as suggested, a pitch-perfect salute to the master, this is a fantastic 80s throwback made all the better by a memorable turn from Elizabeth McGovern.

Centered around a young professional named Terry Lambert (Steve Guttenberg), he finds himself in trouble when he takes credit for witnessing an assault he didn’t actually see. Why? To protect his secret lover (Isabelle Huppert), the wife of his boss. It’s a lie that seems simple at first, even romantic, but soon after, has police thinking him a suspect. His only hope? An unlikely alliance with a young woman named Denise (McGovern), the victim he supposedly witnessed being attacked.

The premise isn’t new of course. You’re already thinking of Hitchcock’s classic 1954 thriller Rear Window, but there are others in the mix. Hanson tosses plenty of nods at the screen for fans to discover, from Psycho (yes, there’s a shower scene) to Vertigo to The Man Who Knew Too Much and more, each a little updated for the time it was made. And while these bits are clever and fun to spot, including a seven-second moment on a park bench at about forty-two minutes that is a work of art, there are a couple of set pieces that truly show Hanson’s love for the famed director. The ballet sets the stage for perhaps the broadest nod when Terry enters a theater during a crowded performance. We see a large audience watching dancers as he finds a place in the shadows, scanning for a particular face. Once spotted, he’s forced into a heated conversation at the back of the theater, then discovers that he is not the only one who has come hunting.

Hitchcock famously uses darkness as a metaphor for evil. Pick a film and in just about any, he employs heavy shadow as a precursor to danger or even death. Hanson follows suit. Here, as the show continues on stage, draping red curtains cast deep pockets of black. A silhouette emerges, Hanson holding on to it with breathless patience, allowing us the viewer to realize what’s about to happen. As we become witness to the truth, those in the film see it differently. Terry’s a killer, now on the run. His escape through the crowd of panicked, elegantly-dressed theater-goers is a page out of the Hitchcock playbook. Look at the overhead angle as screaming patrons rush for the exits, Terry pushing in the opposite direction. Notice the use of music and lighting and the importance of those reacting to the action.

Likewise, there is another moment of revelation in a courtroom that feels yanked directly from a Hitchcock film. Terry ends up on the witness stand, testifying about something he’s only pretending to have seen. He’s smug. He’s charming. He’s very likable. The police and the D.A. are confident. Guttenberg portrays Terry as carefree and spontaneous, his disarming smile the tool that has got him everything he’s ever had in life. Yet he never quite understands the seriousness of his situation - until it’s nearly too late. Absolutely, he’s no James Stewart, but you can sure feel his influence.

Now, look at the room. Notice how Hanson frames it, colors it, and keeps it mostly from Terry’s perspective. Watch how three primary characters seated in very specific places communicate action without ever speaking. One of them is Denise. The moment the camera centers on her, the whole game in the courtroom shifts. She sees what we already know. And she's not alone. This is classic Hitchcock. The close-ups. The changes in expression. And here’s where McGovern takes over. It’s the way she positions herself, leaning back in her seat, connecting dots. Is it possible to dominate a scene while hardly being in it? She does. As the room clears, Denise realizes a painful truth. McGovern shifts her eyes to the middle distance that tells us everything we need to know about what this woman must be thinking. It’s brief but powerful.

These feel as if Hanson is trying to recreate Hitchcock, which he does commendably. Yet, he finds ways to blend that style into something fit for the era the film was produced. Take an extended moment in a nightclub, one of several that allow Hanson to pepper his film with big hair, neon lights, electronic pop music, and more adult sex appeal than what Hitchcock could ever get away with. Denise recounts a moment when she was in the spotlight. The club is packed, all eyes on her as she gains the attention of the man behind the bar. As Denise narrates, the audio distorts, a low-lying buzz builds, and the camera hovers close to the two in front, keeping you distracted. But let your eyes wander and look in the crowd. Do you see everything? If there’s Hitchcock in the 80s, this is it.

This brings us to the bad guy, a villain oozing malice portrayed by Brad Greenquist. He’s like many in Hitchcock films, more symbolic of madness than an actual character. As with his counterpart in Rear Window, Greenquist is most often seen from afar, his actions curious and easily misinterpreted; essentially voiceless on-screen. Hanson spends no time humanizing him, instead, framing him like a specter, his expression always blank, save for one defining moment in that courtroom. Are we meant to think him nothing but a calculating killer? What matters is that Terry does, so we watch with stress, wondering what these men will do next.

So we arrive back at McGovern. She bursts on-screen at the start of the film with a bone-chilling scream, drawing Terry’s lover’s attention. From the titular bedroom window we see her only in struggle, her final cry before her attacker runs off is one that permeates nearly every frame of the film. We hear it again in the courtroom but from a different perspective, reminding us that no matter how the story unfolds, at the heart of it is a traumatizing, life-altering crime. McGovern initially portrays Denise as a young woman powerless, dependent on those she believes must help her. Hanson stages a sensational moment at a police lineup where she and Terry watch from behind two-way glass. Notice how she cowers into the corner, the look in her eyes, and then how Terry sees her, still oblivious to the impact of his lie.

Denise becomes defined by the consequences of this cover-up, shifting from victim to vigilante, her partnership with Terry in the aftermath of his courtroom debacle an unusual pairing. Hanson uses this as two swings of the pendulum for Terry, one the shifting needs of his lover and the other what he owes Denise. That lover is classic Hitchcock, an icy blonde femme fatale we expect from the beginning is not to be trusted. Conversely, McGovern is atypical for Hitchcock, Hanson creating the role of Denise for the film, casting the brunette actress, it would seem, to play the opposite. As such, the film becomes about Denise, especially by the third act as the killer remains at large and she understands how the value of her experience could be the only way to stop him. But at what cost?

Perhaps best in all of this comes in a brilliant exchange between Denise and Terry at the bar where she works. It’s not long after the courtroom that we have become convinced that she is still a victim. That changes here as she confronts Terry about his lie and spins it in a new direction. McGovern leads the way again, with those astonishing, piercing blue eyes, that unique voice, and the confidence in her body language. The back and forth is wonderfully targeted, with sharp dialogue McGovern delivers as if she were a cross between Katherine Hepburn and Kathleen Turner. Mixed with what is arguably Hanson’s finest bit of direction–and a cast of background actors who absolutely nail it–here is every reason why The Bedroom Window remains a flawed but genuinely intentioned homage that deserves another look.

