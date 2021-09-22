The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is coming to Blu-ray and DVD this November. Directed by acclaimed director Frank Marshall, the documentary looks at the lives and music careers of Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, also known as the Bee Gees.

The Bee Gees wrote over a thousand songs over. the course of their career, and had over 20 #1 hits, including "Stayin' Alive," "You Should Be Dancing," and "Night Fever." From being cultural icons to being famous enough to have shows like Saturday Night Live do sketches called "The Barry Gibb Talk Show," the Bee Gees are easily recognizable as one of the biggest bands of the 60s and beyond. The documentary is a look into their success as a group and as brothers.

There isn't a person in the world who doesn't know at least one song from the Bee Gees in some way or another. Their talent is clear and getting to take a deeper dive into the men behind the music is going to be wonderful for fans to see. It's exciting for those who may have missed the HBO release or don't have access to the network to finally get their inside look with The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. This release will also include deleted scenes for those who want even more of The Bee Gees after watching this HBO doc.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart comes to Blu-ray and DVD on November 16, and is now available to buy through digital retailers. Check out the cover art and synopsis of the film below.

Here's the synopsis for The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart:

The critically acclaimed documentary is an intimate exploration of the Gibb story, featuring revealing interviews with oldest brother Barry and archival interviews with the late twin brothers Robin and Maurice. The film features a wealth of never-before-seen archival footage of recording sessions, concert performances, television appearances and home videos, as well as interviews with musicians Eric Clapton, Noel Gallagher, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin, Justin Timberlake, music producer Mark Ronson, singer Lulu, record company executive Bill Oakes, among others.

