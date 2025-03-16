The Beekeeper was one of the biggest action movies of 2024, and after earning strong scores of 71% and 92% from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and hauling in over $160 million at the box office, a sequel was a no-brainer. David Ayer, famed for his work on Suicide Squad (2016) and End of Watch (2012), was brought on to direct The Beekeeper, but it was announced several days ago that he would not be returning for the sequel and would instead be replaced by Timo Tjahjanto. During a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub while promoting A Working Man, Ayer shed some light on why he is unable to direct Jason Statham in The Beekeeper 2, which is set to begin filming this fall:

“My dance card, unfortunately, filled up.”

Ayer also went on to say “maybe” when asked if it was his commitment to his Heart of the Beast movie with Brad Pitt that’s keeping him from working on The Beekeeper 2. He confirmed that Heart of the Beast, which also stars J.K. Simmons and has a script by Cameron Alexander, is about to begin filming soon. It’s certainly disappointing news that Ayer will not be the one behind the camera filming Statham kick butt as a Beekeeper in the upcoming sequel, but Tjahjanto has plenty of experience in his own right, which makes him the perfect replacement. He has also been set as the director for Nobody 2, the upcoming one-person-army action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk, which is expected to be released later this year on August 15. Tjahjanto is also a V/H/S/ veteran who has directed more than 12 projects since making his feature debut in 2008.

Ayer’s Next Collaboration With Statham Is Coming to Theaters Soon