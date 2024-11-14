After months of speculation, The Beekeeper fans finally have confirmation as it appears a sequel to Jason Statham’s 2023 action thriller seems to be officially in the works. The Cinemaholic is reporting that The Beekeeper 2 is set to kick off principal photography in Los Angeles in January 2025, with MGM and Miramax backing the production. Statham will reprise his role as Adam Clay, and David Ayer returns as director, and the hive is buzzing in anticipation. The original film was shot in the United Kingdom, so the switch to LA might also signify changes to the action, with the urban sprawl and neon lights of the City of Angels proving cinematic for generations.

In the original film, Statham’s Clay — a retired intelligence operative — stirs up a hornet’s nest when he takes down a global phishing ring connected to powerful figures, even swarming as high as the U.S. presidency. The movie ends with Clay escaping in a bee-line from a whirlwind of corruption and conspiracy, leaving audiences abuzz with unanswered questions. One of the biggest mysteries? The Beekeepers themselves—a hive-like group dedicated to wiping out corruption from the shadows.

Statham's not the only one having a great time here, with Josh Hutcherson also irritating viewers like a wasp at lunchtime, while also bringing his own notable fanbase from The Hunger Games and the successful Five Nights at Freddy's (2023). Iconic English thespian Jeremy Irons, known for his roles in Watchmen, Justice League, and The Lion King, elevating material that doesn't need elevated because it's already so chaotically fun. The cast is rounded out by Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, David Witts, Michael Epp, and Taylor James.

In his positive review, Collider’s Nate Richard wrote, “Jason Statham and David Ayer more than deliver on this action premise, making for one of the most wild mainstream action movies to hit the big screen in a while.”

What is Jason Statham Doing Next?

Alongside going back for an extra dash of honey with Ayer in The Beekeeper 2, the actor and director are also reuniting for the 2025 action-thriller Levon's Trade, where he will reunite with his Expendables co-star, Sylvester Stallone. Stallone has also penned the screenplay for the picture, which will star Statham as a former Black Ops agent who is forced out of retirement when a close friend goes missing suddenly.

The Beekeeper is streaming now on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the progress of The Beekeeper 2.

Watch on Prime Video