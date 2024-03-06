The Big Picture The Beekeeper arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD in April, offering viewers a thrilling ride of vengeance and explosive action.

Jason Statham shines as Adam Clay, a former secret operative seeking revenge with deadly skills against those who wronged his landlady.

The film showcases intense fight scenes, government secrets, and nail-biting explosions that have kept audiences buzzing both in theaters and on streaming platforms.

You can bring Jason Statham’s latest action-packed feature home but just be sure to avoid its sting as The Beekeeper arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 23. Still playing in cinemas around the country, and streaming on Prime Video, the story of one man’s quest for vengeance by way of hive mentality kicked off 2024 in the best way possible - with plenty of fight scenes, government secrets, and explosions. Week after week, the buzz surrounding The Beekeeper hasn’t been dying down with David Ayer’s project continuing to climb the box office charts and check off major milestones in the career of its leading man.

In The Beekeeper, Statham plays Adam Clay, a man trying to enjoy some peace and quiet following a busy past living and working as a secret operative. After the death of his sweet and caring landlady, who lost everything in a scam, Adam takes things into his own hands and goes on a mission fueled by revenge and quippy one-liners. Those standing in his way have no idea what Adam is capable of, but they’ll soon find out that his past life involved top-tier training as a member of a secret and brutal group of fighters dubbed the “Beekeepers.”

Known as one of the biggest action stars of our time, Statham’s performance in The Beekeeper isn’t in any way out of his comfort zone. Joining The Meg and Transporter franchise star in Ayer’s pulse-pounding flick is a stacked call sheet that includesJosh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Millie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), and Bobby Naderi.

The Creative Team Behind ‘The Beekeeper’

Just like Statham will forever be a name synonymous with explosions and martial arts, filmmaker Ayer finds himself in the same boat. After making his directorial debut via the 2005 Christian Bale-led action crime film, Harsh Times, the director has largely stayed in his lane, understanding the types of stories his fans are after. Since then, he’s helmed such productions as Fury, Suicide Squad, and Bright, with The Beekeeper being another blockbuster title under his belt. Like Ayer, who has also penned a handful of his films, screenplay writer Kurt Wimmer is also one to stick with what he knows, adding The Beekeeper to his long list of credits. His latest project served as a reunion between the scribe and Statham as the pair previously teamed up in 2023 for the fourth installment in the Expendables franchise.

As of right now, no special features for the 4K UHD, Blu-ray or DVD releases have been revealed but they can be yours to own on April 23. Check out the trailer for The Beekeeper below.

The Beekeeper arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 23. The movie is currently streaming on Prime Video.

