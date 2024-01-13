Have you ever watched a John Wick movie and thought to yourself, "Gee, this is great and all, but how come there aren't more bees"? If so, your prayers have been answered with The Beekeeper. Directed by veteran action filmmaker David Ayer, The Beekeeper is a classic revenge story, with a cast of characters fulfilling the classic vengeance tale archetypes to boot. Here, a humble beekeeper named Adam Clay (Jason Statham) has his peaceful life ruined when his close friend and neighbor Eloise Parker (Phylicia Rashad) has her life savings stolen by a scamming call center. Eloise tragically takes her own life as a result, and Adam decides to get revenge on those who wronged her, revealing that his career as a beekeeper might not be as traditional as one might think.

Adam Clay's path to vengeance is one filled with mayhem and destruction, but it's also one that includes plenty of noticeable cast members and intriguing characters. To learn more about Adam Clay and who he'll be encountering on his path, read below for our comprehensive cast and character guide.

Jason Statham as Adam Clay

Just like David Ayer, Jason Statham is far from a stranger to the action movie genre. To name just a few of the legendary action franchises he's a part of, Statham is a major player in series like The Transporter, Crank, and The Italian Job. Just recently, some of Statham's biggest franchises made a resurgence, including but not limited to The Meg, The Fast and the Furious, and The Expendables.

When we first meet Adam Clay, he looks like any ordinary beekeeper, living a quiet and normal life helping his neighbor, Eloise. However, when tragedy strikes Eloise, we learn that there's a bit more to Adam's profession than meets the eye. Yes, he does perform basic beekeeping tasks. Still, he also happens to be a part of an elite unit of black-ops mercenaries dedicated to keeping society stable from the shadows. They call themselves Beekeepers because when the "hive" (AKA organized society) becomes displaced by criminals, tyrants, and scam artists, they are brought to balance things. The difference in Adam's new mission is how personal it is, and the hornets he's smoking out this time have caught the attention of some even more shadowy figures.

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Agent Verona Parker

Best known for her work on The Umbrella Academy, Emmy Raver-Lampman will be playing Agent Vernona Parker.

Parker (no relation to the other Jason Statham film titled Parker), is a dedicated government operative with a fierce desire to fight crime. While she's currently grieving the death of her mother, she finds comfort in her work and is intrigued by the unique situation involving Adam Clay. With the help of her partner, Agent Matt Wiley (Bobby Naderi), she'll likely get to the bottom of this bee-themed caper.

Bobby Naderi as Agent Matt Wiley

Bright star Bobby Naderi plays Agent Matt Wiley - Verona Parker's partner in stopping crime.

Where Verona is more of a loner, Wiley is a dedicated family man. He's also the one who initially tips off Verona that someone seems to be targeting the fraudulent call centers that they've been tracking. With that, they're off to the races to find out who's going after these scammers and whether they are friend or foe.

Josh Hutcherson as Derek Danford

The Beekeeper's villain will be played by a surprising choice in Josh Hutcherson. Best known for his work in The Hunger Games saga, Hutcherson also recently starred in the lead role of Blumhouse's smash hit video game adaptation, Five Nights at Freddy's.

A nepo-baby in every sense of the word, Derek Danford is now the head of a multi-million dollar company that he inherited from his affluent family. Despite his overwhelming wealth, Danford still gets his kicks and ongoing capital from running numerous scam operations nationwide. He gets understandably concerned when someone with a proclivity for flammable honey starts sending his call centers ablaze, and Danford is willing to spend top dollar to bring the perpetrator in dead or alive.

Jeremy Irons as Wallace Westwyld

The character of Wallace Westwyld will be portrayed by legendary Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons, whose vast resume of iconic characters can be seen in movies and shows like The Lion King, HBO's Watchmen, and with a recurring role in the DCEU as Alfred Pennyworth.

During the events of The Beekeeper, Wallace Westwyld is the unhappy servant of Derek Danford, but that's not the job he always had. Once upon a time, Westwyld was the director of the CIA, but he left that significant profession to work for Derek as a favor to his mother, whom he was very close with. Nowadays, Westwyld is essentially Derek's babysitter, using his power and influence to keep him out of trouble with both the law and the court of public opinion. If there's a mess Derek made, Westwyld has to clean it up, but the mess involving Adam Clay may be too big to cover up.

David Witts as Mickey Garnett

One of Derek Danford's many underlings, Mickey Garnett, will be played by Manhunt star David Witts.

Danford may be the queen bee of the operation, but Mickey Garnett is the one doing most of the scamming. He's an expert in his field, using his charisma and likable persona to scam vulnerable people out of their hard-earned cash. This simply won't do for Adam Clay, since one of Mickey's targets was somebody very close to the titular Beekeeper.

Phylicia Rashad as Eloise Parker

While she isn't in the movie for too long, Eloise Parker is a critical character in The Beekeeper, which befits sitcom icon and Creed trilogy star Phylicia Rasah.

Eloise was nothing short of a saint, living a humble charitable life, though it hides a secret given that one of her daughters died for her country and the other is still serving it. Still, she finds happiness in her life, partially through her friendship with Adam. However, when she's scammed out of her entire bank account by Mickey Garnett, the financial hardship proves to be too much for Eloise, and she tragically resorts to taking her own life.

Minnie Driver as Director Janet Harward

It's fitting that the current CIA director is also an Oscar nominee, as Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver will be playing Director Janet Harward.

Wallace Westwyld's successor, Harward has brief knowledge of the Beekeepers, but very much acknowledges that they are their own breed of operative. While sworn to "protect the hive", they technically don't answer to any higher power. With that, even the director of the CIA has their limits when dealing with a person like Adam Clay.

The Beekeeper buzzes into theaters on January 12, 2024.

